Schitt’s Creek shenanigans never fail to warm the heart. Noah Reid had a surprise for his co-star Catherine O’Hara when she was honored with a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award during a televised special that aired on Friday, Nov. 26. Bringing back his singing skills and, just as importantly, some Moira Rose flair, he paid tribute to her with a beautiful cover of Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You” that brought O’Hara to tears.

Reid’s touching performance was filmed ahead of time, so viewers got to watch O’Hara’s reaction to it. Like when Moira and David first witnessed Patrick’s musical talent at the Rose Apothecary open mic night, O’Hara was clearly moved from the get-go. Tears came early as she watched Reid sing and play the piano with the Toronto cityscape behind him, but laughs later followed when he started appearing in various wigs. Yes, the girls had another day in the sun, and Reid wore them with an aplomb that would make Moira proud.

“He obviously had a favorite,” O’Hara said after watching the whole performance, laughing. “I don’t blame him. Very flattering.” Appearing almost at a loss for words, she also repeated, “Wow,” twice.

Later, Dan Levy voiced his approval, too. The Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star posted the video to Instagram, wrote that he’ll be “watching this forever,” and sent his TV mom his congratulations. Meanwhile, Rosie O’Donnell and Helen Hunt were among the many who also loved it, commenting, “No one funnier” and “Oh my God!,” respectively.

O’Hara’s award was the GGPAA’s Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award, which “recognizes artists for their outstanding body of work and enduring contribution to the performing arts in Canada,” per the organization. Awardees can be recognized in five categories: theater, dance, classical music, popular music, and broadcasting and film. O’Hara won in the latter.

“First let me say thank you to all the very kind people who decided to grant me this lovely award, honor, and to my very kind friends who didn’t talk anyone out of it,” the actor said in her acceptance speech. “If I have managed to somehow contribute something to the entertainment and culture of Canada, it’s only because I was born and raised in this beautiful country to an Irish-Catholic-Canadian family and I was given the great gift of getting to work with the best Canadian co-workers. Thank you so much.”

The GGPAA show came with multiple special moments. Winning the National Arts Centre Award, Ryan Reynolds got to watch singer-songwriter Steven Page perform a song he’d written just for him, “Canada Loves You Back,” with cameos by representatives from different charities and initiatives that the Red Notice star has supported. “I’m not crying,” Reynolds wrote in part on Instagram. “It’s just maple syrup.”

It was definitely a good night for some of Canada’s finest artists and entertainers, not to mention Schitt’s Creek fans.