North West didn’t hold back when asked about her mother Kim Kardashian’s homemaking habits.

In a new cover for Interview magazine, Kardashian sat down with her eldest daughter to talk about the 11-year-old’s thoughts on paparazzi, fashion, and travel — but the conversation took a hilarious turn when Kardashian asked West about food.

While discussing West’s favorite foods, the conversation turned toward Kardashian’s cooking skills — or lack thereof. “Okay, serious question. How is my cooking?” she asked West.

“You haven’t cooked for us in a long time. Last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago,” West responded.

Instead of denying she’s been on a two-year cooking hiatus, Kardashian inquired further. “What did I make?” she asked. West answered, “Mac and cheese,” and then Kardashian noted she’d made fried chicken and cornbread, too.

“I’m a one-trick pony,” Kardashian admited. “Is that one meal good?”

“It’s good,” West confirmed. “It’s just that you’re really good at making me cucumbers and salt.”

Of course, West has already made a name for herself as a brutally honest and zany tween, going live on TikTok without her parents’ permission, reviewing the KKW Beauty line, and even critiquing her mother’s home decor and fashion choices.

In the Interview conversation, West continued her streak of brutal honesty by sharing her thoughts on a wide-ranging set of topics. Her favorite current style, she told Kardashian, is inspired by “streetwear and the ’90s. Tyler, the Creator; my dad; me,” while her favorite place to travel is Japan.

“I like taking pictures of myself, but I don’t like when paparazzi do,” West said. “When I just woke up and there’s so much paparazzi, I’m like, ‘Yo, I’m going to sue you.’ If I’m ready, if I’m not tired, if my outfit’s good, I’m like, ‘Okay, I could take a picture.’”

Kardashian has previously admitted to being “intimidated” by West’s candor, and the interview continued to prove West’s headstrong personality.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

“Fun facts about North: Every night when she falls asleep, she needs the TV on, no matter what,” Kardashian said.

“That’s not a fun fact,” West told her mother.

As Kardashian put it in a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, her daughter is teaching her patience. “Kourtney always says North is my lesson on this planet,” she said, per People. “It means I’m supposed to learn more patience. She teaches me patience. She has taught me a lot about life.”