Kim Kardashian lives for a controversial look. Her Met Gala appearances are practically guaranteed to stir the pot, whether that’s through borrowing a heritage dress or pairing haute couture with a pilly cardigan.

Her affinity for the polarizing fashion item is just as evident with her intimates label, SKIMS. Case in point: This time last year, the brand debuted nipply bras (yes, bras with built-in nipples). Her tongue-in-cheek promo video even included the line, “Some days are hard, but these nipples are harder.”

A year later, nothing has changed. On Monday, Sept. 30, the SKIMS mogul shared the latest campaign for the new line of smoothing bras. While the brand is known to tap whoever is up-and-coming (think: cast members from Bridgerton and The White Lotus or buzzy singers), SKIMS went back to its roots for this campaign and tapped the founder herself.

Kim’s Barely There Micro Thong

Photographed by Jet Swan, the campaign highlighted the brand’s new bras. In one photo, Kardashian donned a black camisole from the new line. However, it was her underwear that was the most eye-catching.

She wore black tights pulled so low down her hips that she set a new plunging record for stockings (which typically sit high up waists). The low-rise hosiery felt so Y2K-inspired and served as the perfect backdrop for her choice of panties. Leaning further into the early aughts style, she wore an itty-bitty G-string with the straps pulled high up, alluding to a whale tail effect.

Upon closer look, however, her micro thong was so, so tiny, that it barely covered her crotch area. In fact, the coverage more closely resembled that of a sanitary pad or, even closer, a pantyliner — especially since the back was practically nonexistent.

More Undies, This Way

Elsewhere in the campaign, the reality TV icon stripped down to even more skivvies sets, including a smoothing bra and high-waist thong. This pair of panties actually looked useful.

Shop Her Look

Ultimately, SKIMS is filling a need in the market. Bras can make or break an outfit, especially when its contours are embossed on tops and dresses. Fortunately, the brand’s smoothing collection is now out. Shop the looks on the site, including Kardashian’s tiny micro thong for $14.