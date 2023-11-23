North West was not a fan of her mom’s 2023 Met Gala look. During the Nov. 22 episode of The Kardashians, 10 year-old North gave her honest opinion of Kim Kardashian’s gown during a fitting with Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry.

“I like the pearls, I just don’t like how it looks like it’s from the dollar store,” she told Kardashian, who went on to explain that her daughter is known for her harsh fashion critiques — which have now caught the attention of social media.

“North is so savage I’m crying,” one fan wrote on TikTok, while another joked that they would “burst into tears” if North judged their outfit.

“North can be critical,” Kardashian explained in the episode. “I had John Galliano fitting me for a dress and North was giving notes. This is just her vibe.”

Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 Met Gala. Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During the dress fitting, North also said the garment looked ripped and criticized the attached pearls, declaring them “fake” looking.

“It’s like I’m being punked,” dress designer Roseberry then joked. “The night before the Met, getting grilled by a 9-year-old.”

Kardashian later reprimanded North in the episode, reminding her: “There's a way to be honest and not hurt people's feelings, and I want you to learn that.”

Kim’s Met Gala Dress

Kardashian wore the custom Schiaparelli haute couture design at the 2023 Met Gala, in spite of her daughter’s critiques. As People notes, the dress boasts more than 5,000 pearls and took more than 1,000 hours to make.

Kardashian wore the dress in honor of the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, who was the theme of this year’s gala.

“I wanted pearls. I thought, ‘What is more Karl?’ You know, the iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of. So we wanted to just be dripping in pearls,” she explained to Vogue.

She Didn’t Like Pete Davidson’s Look

In the same The Kardashians episode, North also judged several other Met Gala looks while watching celebrities arrive on the red carpet with her cousin, Penelope Disick.

Pete Davidson attends the Met Gala. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Jared Leto attends the Met Gala. Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue 1 / 2

According to North, Jared Leto’s Choupette costume was “cringe” and her mom’s ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, was wearing a “gas station” outfit.

Speaking in a confessional, Kardashian joked that her daughter is “the new Joan Rivers if you ask me,” adding: “You can't really take it seriously, getting roasted by a 10-year-old, so I never do. But it stings a little.”