Four years after Jane the Virgin’s emotional series finale, Not Dead Yet marks Gina Rodriguez’s return to network TV. On the ABC sitcom, she plays Nell Serrano: a journalist working to reshape her life after a big breakup and move home from abroad. Fortunately, she has the newfound power to meet the dead people she writes obituaries about — and they help her out with words of wisdom from the afterlife.

So, will there be a Not Dead Yet Season 2? ABC hasn’t announced whether or not the new sitcom has been renewed, but there’s definitely reason to be hopeful. According to Deadline, the premiere episode back in February garnered 7.6 million viewers in its first seven days across linear and digital platforms. “That makes it ABC’s most-watched multi-platform comedy debut in nearly four years,” the outlet reports. The show's format — a workplace comedy with a supernatural twist — also lends itself to endless plot opportunities for Season 2 (and beyond), should ABC want to renew.

In the meantime, here’s everything to know about a potential Not Dead Yet Season 2.

Not Dead Yet Season 2 Cast

As fans await news about a potential Not Dead Yet Season 2, here’s a recap of everyone who starred in Season 1: Gina Rodriguez as Nell, Hannah Simone as Sam, Lauren Ash as Lexi, Rick Glassman as Edward, Josh Banday as Dennis, and Angela Gibbs as Cricket.

Of course, the show's premise means there’s always room for guest stars to pop in — potentially as the dead people Nell writes obituaries about. In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, Simone said a fellow New Girl alum was in talks to appear. “They tried to get Lamorne [Morris] on the show,” she revealed. “We were really pushing, pushing to get Lamorne on the show, but he was shooting a different show in Canada and we couldn’t make the schedule work. I’d have anybody from our cast of New Girl on the show. I think it would be super fun and weird.” That may be something to look forward to in a potential Not Dead Yet Season 2.

Similarly, Ash pointed to a Superstore co-star as her pick to join the show. “Obviously, I have a very large soft spot for Mark McKinney,” she said. “I think that he would probably bring something pretty amazing. If I had to choose, I’d choose Mark.”

Not Dead Yet Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

While ABC hasn’t announced its fall schedule yet, you can likely expect Not Dead Yet (should it be renewed) to air next to the network’s other sitcoms like the Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on Not Dead Yet Season 2 becomes available.