For students, the end of a school year is an exciting time. But for viewers of Abbott Elementary, it marks the start of a months-long break from one of TV’s most beloved, feel-good sitcoms. So after the show’s April 19 finale, when will Abbott Elementary return?

ABC has yet to announce a specific back-to-school date. Don’t worry, though, the fate of the show is clear: There will indeed be an Abbott Elementary Season 3! If you’ve been keeping up with recent award shows, you know that’s no surprise. The show is a critical favorite, earning a bevy of honors — including star and co-creator Quinta Brunson’s Best Actress and Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes. The very next day, Abbott Elementary was officially renewed.

So, what can you expect from the upcoming installment? Here’s everything to know so far.

Abbott Elementary Season 3 Cast

You can likely expect the entire Abbott Elementary cast to return for Season 3: Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, and William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson.

Abbott Elementary Season 3 Plot

Even before writing for Season 3 officially began (more on that later), the Abbott Elementary creative team was looking ahead toward next season’s storylines. “I think it’d be fun to ask what happens when people have the opportunity to go on to bigger and better things and make massive change, so that's what I’m interested in playing with,” Brunson recently told Cosmopolitan — adding that she’d love to do a fourth season and beyond.

In the meantime, Season 3 will likely continue the charter schools storyline. “We’re going into Season 3 with some ideas of an aspect — that I won’t spoil — of the school system that we want to explore a little bit more,” co-showrunner Patrick Schumacker told The Wrap. “I think we’re approaching it like The Wire — different facets of this ecosystem.”

Co-showrunner Justin Halpern addressed Janine and Gregory’s future, too. “We don’t look at it as, ‘When are we going to get these two together or not get them together?’ We look at it as, ‘Hey, let’s really pay attention to the characters and grow the characters,’ so that when we make whatever decision we make, you as an audience believe it and feel like it’s real,” he told the outlet. “These are people in their 20s, like, that sh*t’s messy.”

Abbott Elementary Season 3 Potential Premiere Date

In a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Brunson said writing for Season 3 would officially begin at the end of April. And fortunately, network TV return dates are much more predictable than their streamer counterparts! You can likely expect the Abbott Elementary Season 3 premiere date to fall sometime in September.

This post will be updated with the trailer, premiere date, and additional plot details as more information on Abbott Elementary Season 3 becomes available