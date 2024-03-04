Justin Timberlake’s new music isn’t holding up an *NSYNC reunion, as fans had worried. Instead, on March 4, the singer confirmed that the former boy band would join him for a song on his upcoming sixth solo album, Everything I Thought I Was (out March 15).

Spotify unveiled the tracklist on a Los Angeles billboard, confirming that *NSYNC would feature on “Paradise,” the penultimate song of the album, which has 18 tracks in total. (There are also collaborations with Tobe Nwigwe and Fireboy DML.)

In September 2023, the band reunited for the first time in over a decade, showing up as surprise presenters at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Days later, they announced that they’d written and recorded a new song for Timberlake’s film Trolls: Band Together. “Better Place” marked the group’s first track in 23 years, and gave fans all of the ’90s boy band nostalgia.

Given that Timberlake was always set to release an album and go on tour in early 2024, fans thought that “Better Place” would be the only thing to come from the 2023 reunion.

Lance Bass and Joey Fatone even seemed hesitant about their ability to make more music together. “In a perfect world, that would be great,” Bass told People in December. Fatone added, “Everybody has to get that time to get in there to get into the studio. ... Everybody has their own lives now.”

Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That tune changed in January, when Timberlake teased the possibility of new *NSYNC music on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “We’ve been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future,” he told Clarkson, saying that it was “fun” to record together again.

At the end of February, Timberlake confirmed on TikTok that new *NSYNC music was coming. He shared a vinyl mockup of the new album, and one fan commented, “Blink twice if *NSYNC is featured on a new song called ‘Paradise.’” In his next TikTok video, Timberlake took off his sunglasses and blinked twice, all but confirming the collaboration.