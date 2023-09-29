With One Direction on a never-ending hiatus and BTS serving in the South Korean military, it’s time for an OG millennial boy band to reclaim their throne. On Sept. 29, *NSYNC released their long-awaited comeback song, “Better Place,” from Justin Timberlake’s upcoming animated film Trolls Band Together, and fans are in full-on nostalgia mode.

While Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Timberlake have reunited before for special occasions, “Better Place” marks the boy band’s first new music together in over two decades, since their 2001 single “Girlfriend.” The song harkens back to the group’s bombastic pop sound, with uplifting lyrics and mesmerizing harmonies but with a refined disco-pop twist.

*NSYNC first teased the new track with a surprise reunion at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where they presented Best Pop Video to Taylor Swift, who was more excited about the band than her award. “What's going to happen now?” she asked onstage. “They're going to do something, and I need to know what it is.” Days later, they announced their comeback single.

Immediately after hearing the song, fans on X (formerly Twitter) collectively shared their thoughts, agreeing that it felt so good to hear all five members’ voices together again, with one user writing that “*NSYNC did what had to be done.”

Nearly every listener was stunned by how good the boys still sounded together, praising the lead singers Timberlake’s and Chasez’s vocal prowess, with one user loving how they’re “going in for the combo attack.”

However, other fans noted that the song’s “harmonies are quintessential *NSYNC,” and another X user lovingly credited the rest of the band members, pointing out, “them harmonies ain't gonna harmonize without Chris, Joey, and Lance.”

After “Better Place” topped the iTunes Sales chart hours following its release, one fan asked, “Did I wake up in 2001? @NSYNC has the #1 charting song?!” Many X users commented about how surreal it was to listen to the band’s new music in the year 2023. Even Glee star Kevin McHale couldn’t comprehend that he was talking about a new *NSYNC track.

While all five members have done extensive promo and Instagram videos together to promote “Better Place,” including a recent Hot Ones appearance, all signs indicate that the track is all fans should expect from *NSYNC’s latest reunion. Timberlake is reportedly slated to release his next album and hit the road in 2024.

Mr. SexyBack, it’s never too late to turn that solo act into a reunion tour.