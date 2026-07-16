It’s no surprise that Off Campus fans have taken a liking to the Briar University hockey team, but one of the stars’ real-life partners is reminding viewers to behave respectfully.

In a recent post to her Instagram story, TV writer Raina Morris, who is dating Belmont Cameli, sent an important message to viewers. “If you are a fan of my boyfriend: Yay! Please stop messaging my family members. They are so confused. Write in your diary and then go on a walk instead! Love u.”

Morris further acknowledged inappropriate behavior with a meme of Community character Britta, who says that she “can excuse racism,” but draws the line at — in Morris’ tweak of the scene — “dming my distant cousins.”

Cameli’s Off Campus castmate Ella Bright has previously praised Morris amid fans shipping the actors. “No, that’s literally my brother. Also, he has a perfect and beautiful, amazing girlfriend who is my angel on Earth,” she said on a July episode of In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele.

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Of course, Morris, whose credits include Emily in Paris and Schmigadoon!, isn’t the only one to call out online behavior from the Off Campus fandom. In June, the show put out an anti-bullying statement, writing: “The Off Campus community is built on a shared love of storytelling — and on respect for the real people who bring it to life. We ask that everyone in this space extend that respect to our cast and the people in our lives. Accounts that engage in targeted harassment will be removed from following our accounts.”

As Jalen Thomas Brooks told Bustle, it was Prime Video’s way of “keeping our bubble still together” as exposure on the show and its cast continues to rise. “The Amazon creative team and all the producers just want to make sure that nothing pops that bubble, and so they’re trying to get ahead of things.”

More recently, creator and co-showrunner Louisa Levy reminded fans to tread carefully when it comes to online rumors. After a podcast claimed Cameli made $80,000 more than Bright for Off Campus Season 1, Levy commented, “Check your sources. These numbers are far from correct. While this is absolutely an issue in the industry, as a female showrunner I fight for gender pay parity in my cast ❤️.”