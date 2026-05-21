In the week since Off Campus made its steamy debut on Prime Video, one scene-stealing moment has taken on particular virality: Allie dressed up as Jennifer Lopez in her iconically plunging 2000 Versace gown, dancing with Dean (himself in costume as Top Gun’s Maverick) to J.Lo’s “On the Floor.”

“Oh my god, wait, this is me!” Allie squeals at a classmate’s party upon hearing the song’s opening instrumentals, heeding the song’s lyrics, and rushing off to dance the night away in front of her classmates. But before long, Dean is stirred by the sight and moves in to join her — their dance creating sizzling chemistry that would become foundational to their secret fling (which Off Campus book fans know leads to something more).

Among the scene’s biggest fans is Lopez herself. In a May 18 post on X (formerly Twitter), she responded to a fan who captioned the clip: “chemistry so crazy i held my breath the entire scene.”

“love this shooooww,” Lopez wrote. Her endorsement didn’t stop there — the multi-hyphenate also reposted a fan who declared Allie and Dean “the new couples costume of halloween 2026.” And in a separate tweet, she provided a link to fans who might want to stream the song after the show. “ON THE FLOOR ... as heard in OFF CAMPUS,” she wrote, followed by kissy-face and hockey stick emojis.

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In a bit of delightful synergy, “On the Floor,” which was released in 2011 and features Pitbull, reached a billion streams on Spotify days before the arrival of Off Campus. “Thank you JLovers … On The Floor is ONE BILLION strong on Spotify because of YOU !! Let’s keep dancing,” Lopez wrote on May 8.

The dreamy dance song proved a perfect choice for Allie and Dean’s first real encounter, but filming the now-iconic scene was a little less glamorous. As Stephen Kalyn (who plays Dean) recently told Swooon, “I was like, ‘Oh, this, if it’s done right, which it was, it’s gonna look really cool. It’s gonna look awesome.’ But also it’s so awkward doing dancing scenes when you’re filming, because it’s silent and all you hear is, like, squeaking of shoes.”

And while Allie was pure confidence, Mika Abdalla told the outlet she was “nervous” about filming the romantic moment. “Honestly, at that point, it was pretty early on in shooting, and Stephen and I didn’t know each other super well yet,” she said. “I don’t know, I always feel like it’s funny looking back on stuff like that.”

Of course, as evidenced by the scene’s popularity among fans — J.Lo included — it all worked out.