Just in time for back-to-school season, Prime Video is dropping details on its new college romance series, Off Campus.

The upcoming show is based on Elle Kennedy’s novel series of the same name — starting with the first installment, The Deal, which follows two Briar University students whose fake-dating scheme stirs very real feelings.

Here’s everything to know about the Off Campus cast, release date clues, and the plot from the book it’s based on.

What Is Off Campus About?

If you’ve read The Deal (or recognize it from BookTok), you know that it revolves around Hannah and Garrett — a music major and hockey captain who strike up a mutually beneficial agreement. Hannah will tutor Garrett for their ethics exam, while Garrett will take Hannah to a party as his date in the hopes of making her crush jealous.

And it works! But in spending time together, Hannah and Garrett realize there’s nothing fake about their attraction to each other. “These characters are so sex-positive, especially in the first book, which is the tentpole of our first season,” creator Louisa Levy recently told Entertainment Weekly.

Indeed, in working to process an event from Hannah’s past, the pair’s encounters are defined by respect and discovery. “It’s this really deep romance that also has nuances of exploring who you are in the bedroom,” Levy continued. “There’s really lovely elements to who you want to be as a human that gets reflected in the steamy sex scenes that we have coming up this season.”

Prime Video

Meet The Off Campus Cast

Hannah will be portrayed by Ella Bright, who previously starred on the BBC series Malory Towers and appeared as 15-year-old Kate Middleton on The Crown’s final season.

Belmont Cameli will play Garrett, following turns in the Saved by the Bell revival and Along for the Ride. Dune: Prophecy’s Josh Heuston will play Justin, Hannah’s crush, per Deadline.

Of course, Hannah and Garrett’s story is the focus of the first book in the Off Campus series. But their peers from future books — and, hopefully, future seasons — have also been cast. Mika Abdalla will play Allie, Hannah’s roommate. Antonio Cipriano, Stephen Kalyn, and Jalen Thomas Brooks will play teammates Logan, Dean, and Tucker, respectively.

The Off Campus TV Show Release Date Window

While there’s no official release date for the Off Campus TV series, Vernon Sanders — who helms TV at Prime Video — recently told Deadline that the show will premiere in 2026.