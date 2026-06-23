This Off Campus Season 2 Theory Predicts A Twist For Logan

Can’t stop speculating about the spicy antics of Off Campus Season 2? You’re not alone. Fans know that Allie (Mika Abdalla) and Dean (Stephen Kalyn) will be the focus of the next installment, but as the debut season proved, there’s plenty of room to weave in other stories from the Briar University bunch. And one new theory suggests an interesting twist for John Logan (Antonio Cipriano).

Fans of Elle Kennedy’s Off Campus novels know that Logan’s book, The Mistake, follows his relationship with Grace Ivers as he tries to atone for a major blunder — that is, he leads her on despite knowing he’s just trying to get over his crush on Hannah. But as one Redditor points out, Logan’s titular mistake could play out a little differently on screen.

“One of Logan’s flaws is that he’ll make ill-informed decisions behind his friends’ backs and somehow expects them to never find out about it. The result is when they get blindsided by it, there’s an argument and hurt feelings,” the user writes, adding that it happens at least twice in Season 1. He goes behind Garrett’s back to get his dad to donate for a charity auction, and later recruits Hunter Davenport to the team, falsely telling Hunter it was Dean’s idea, despite the fact that Dean hates the guy.

According to the user, this pattern could foreshadow Logan’s arc in Season 2. “What better way for this to pop up again than as the mistake that splits Logan and Grace apart? The reasons how and why are still in the air, but ultimately Logan will do the same thing he did to Garrett and Dean to Grace,” the Redditor writes.

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Several commenters voiced their support for the theory, with one pointing out that a version of this pattern does actually play out later in The Mistake. (Mild book spoiler: Logan tries to convince Grace she deserves better than him, and she’s upset that he makes that assumption on her behalf.)

Of course, as another commenter pointed out, Logan’s crush on Hannah is also well established, so it’s hard to imagine Logan and Grace’s story playing out without that particular detail.

No matter the specifics of the mistake, Cipriano is looking forward to his character making amends when the time comes. “I love the setup of it. He makes the mistake, and then he has to earn that love and trust back,” he recently told Bustle. “Seeing him grovel and yearn to the max, doing these ridiculous things to get her back, it’s charming. You’re rooting for him, while also you’re like, ‘Hey, you f*cked up, man.’ It’s like a little game.”