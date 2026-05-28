After its debut season became a smash hit for Prime Video, Off Campus Season 2 has finally announced its new leads — and while they may be a departure from the books, many fans saw the twist coming.

Allie and Dean (Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn) will be the central couple of Season 2, the streamer announced on May 28. In Elle Kennedy’s book series — on which the show is based — their novel, The Score, is actually the third installment. But Season 1 dedicated lots of time to the early days of Allie and Dean’s secret relationship, and viewers correctly predicted that Off Campus might be planting seeds to tell their story next (an order switcharoo not unfamiliar to fans of another buzzy book adaptation, Bridgerton).

Season 1 leads Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli passed the torch to Abdalla and Kalyn in a glamorous video and accompanying photoshoot, playfully captioned: “One couple made a deal. The next one is keeping the score.”

The Score follows Dean and Allie’s situationship-turned-something-more, which culminated on-screen in a dramatic cliffhanger: Dean wants to commit, and Allie reveals she hooked up with his (unbeknownst to her) hockey nemesis, Hunter Davenport. In the book, “Dean is in full-on pursuit, but when life-rocking changes strike, he starts to wonder if maybe it’s time to stop focusing on scoring… and shoot for love.”

Liane Hentscher/Prime Video

While Dean and Allie will be the heart of Season 2, there’s plenty going on elsewhere at Briar University. For example, India Fowler was recently cast as Logan’s future love interest, Grace, suggesting that, like Dean and Allie in Season 1, the couple will get some early development before officially assuming the lead spot.

As creator Louisa Levy shared in a press release: “If you fell in love with Hannah and Garrett, don’t worry — they will still be an integral part of our robust ensemble. We’re looking forward to telling the next chapter of everyone’s story. There’s a lot for fans to look forward to!”

Cameli echoed those sentiments in his recent interview with Bustle. “Garrett and Hannah’s story isn’t over. In fact, it’s kind of just beginning,” he said, adding that he’s excited to see where the pair’s respective love for hockey and music takes them in Season 2. “They both have these two really big passions, and so it’ll be interesting to see how they navigate their relationship and those passions at the same time.”