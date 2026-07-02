Stephen Kalyn Got Candid About “Uncomfortable” Off Campus Nudity

While Off Campus Season 1 centered Hannah and Garrett’s love story, Dean’s impact cannot be overstated. From his delightfully sex-positive advice to his viral “On the Floor” moment with Allie, the show did a wonderful job of teeing up his main-character moment in Season 2. But even as Stephen Kalyn effortlessly channeled Dean’s confidence, there is one part of the role that took some time getting used to.

During a panel at Prime Video’s Obsessed Fest on June 27, the Off Campus cast was asked about the “scarier” parts of performing. “I think having to take your shirt off almost every scene...” Kalyn began, prompting cheers from the audience. “Obviously nudity, sometimes, it’s a little uncomfortable here and there. But I feel like I’m ready to conquer the world now after doing that.”

In the end, those nerves might have been an asset to Kalyn’s performance. As the actor recently told Elite Daily of his portrayal, “I wanted to capture that energy of the ‘life of the party’ guy, who just wants to have fun, no limits. But you also see moments of vulnerability in this first season, which is nice. I was really trying to dig into slight insecurities that you wouldn’t have necessarily gotten in the book.”

Liane Hentscher/Prime Video

Similarly, co-star Antonio Cipriano, who plays Logan, praised the Briar guys’ sensitive sides in his chat with Bustle. “Those kinds of characters are very important, because there are young men watching these shows,” he said. “It’s really important that they are watching something like this, being inspired by respect and communication, and making people feel comfortable.”

Viewers will get to see even more of Dean’s and his friends’ interior world in Off Campus Season 2, which is currently filming in Vancouver. As co-showrunner Louisa Levy shared in a statement upon their lead announcement, “We are so excited to continue Allie and Dean’s story as our primary romance of Season 2 after kickstarting their romance in Season 1. But if you fell in love with Hannah and Garrett, don’t worry — they will still be an integral part of our robust ensemble. We’re looking forward to telling the next chapter of everyone’s story. There's a lot for fans to look forward to!”