Olivia Munn Reveals She’s Been Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Olivia Munn announced she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer. On March 13, the actor shared a photo slideshow on Instagram of her receiving cancer treatment, including one showing a framed photo of her boyfriend, John Mulaney, and their 2-year-old son, Malcolm, at her bedside. “I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey,” she wrote.

Munn also included an emotional letter detailing her diagnosis and journey thus far. “I needed to catch my breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing.”

According to the letter, in February 2023 Munn took a genetic test that checks for 90 cancer genes and tested negative for all of them, including the dominant breast cancer gene BRCA. Two months later, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, and 30 days later, she underwent a double mastectomy. “I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next,” she wrote.

Munn said she would not have received her diagnosis for another year if her physician, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, hadn’t decided to calculate her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score, which was at 37%. That score eventually led to a biopsy that showed Luminal B cancer in both breasts, which she described as “an aggressive, fast moving cancer.”

Olivia Munn attends the 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on January 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

“I’m lucky,” she stated. “We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day. Ask your doctor to calculate your Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score.”

Over the last 10 months, Munn said she’s “had ten surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can’t even count, and learned more about cancer, cancer treatment, and hormones” than she’d ever imagined. “Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice,” she added. “I guess I haven’t felt like there was time to cry.”

Munn thanked her friends for “guiding me through some of my most uncertain and overwhelming moments,” her medical team, including “guardian angel” Dr. Aliabadi, and of course, Mulaney.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I’m so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect,” she wrote. “For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”

Many of Munn’s peers and loved ones showed their support in the Instagram comments, including Kaley Cuoco, who thanked her for sharing her story, and Kristin Davis, who sent “so much love and strength.” Mulaney also chimed in with a heartfelt comment. “Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us,” he said. “Malc and I adore you.”

