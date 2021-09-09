Comedian John Mulaney has had a rollercoaster of a year. In September 2020, the Saturday Night Live star checked into rehab for one month following a drug relapse. After relapsing again a few months later, his friends, including Late Night host Seth Meyers, staged an intervention that caused Mulaney to check back into a treatment facility for two more months. At the time, many stars tweeted their support for Mulaney, including his current girlfriend Olivia Munn.

Although Munn and Mulaney’s relationship is moving quickly, it’s still very new. After Mulaney left rehab in February 2021 and continued treatment as an outpatient, the news surfaced in May that he and wife Anna Marie Tendler were divorcing after six years of marriage. Their split ultimately opened the door for the comedian’s romance with the Love Wedding Repeat star later that month.

Munn, for her part, had been single for many years before deciding to take her relationship with Mulaney to the next level. Her last serious relationship was with football star Aaron Rodgers from 2014 to 2017. And although she’s dated other men in the past, the SNL star’s recent announcement that they are expecting their first child together proves that this time, things are serious.

So, how did the lovebirds go from casually dating to starting a family together in just four months? Look no further than this complete timeline of their relationship.

January 2015

Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Mulaney and Munn’s timeline actually started years ago. In 2015, the X-Men: Apocalypse star told HuffPost Live that they met at a mutual friend’s wedding. “We were at a wedding together and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, do you and your fiancée want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?’” she recalled. “At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, ‘So, you having fun?’ I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.” Munn added that she tried to keep in touch with Mulaney after the event via email, but he never responded. “I might’ve got the wrong email — probably,” she said. “That’s what I tell myself.”

December 2020

When the news broke that Mulaney would be returning to rehab for the second time, many celebrities showed their support for the comedian on social media. Munn was among those who sent well wishes his way. “Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney,” she tweeted at the time with a red heart emoji and lightning bolt. “You got this.”

May 2021

In Spring 2021, Mulaney and Tendler ended their six-year marriage. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” his ex-wife said in a statement. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.” Mulaney didn’t personally address the split, but his rep confirmed that the former couple was calling it quits.

“John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work,” his rep said in a statement. That same month, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Mulaney had already moved on and was dating Munn. An insider also dished about their relationship to People at the time. “This is very new, they’re taking it slowly,” the source told the magazine on May 13. “They met at church in Los Angeles.”

June 2021

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The following month, their relationship seemed to be heating up. Not only were they spotted on a lunch date at Rick’s Drive In & Out in Los Angeles, but Munn was also spotted leaving Mulaney’s house later that month. At that point, Munn and Mulaney hadn’t addressed their relationship publicly. However, several sources told Us Weekly that things were getting serious.

“She has been sneaking into some of his shows and loves them,” one insider told the magazine. “Olivia is so smitten.” And apparently, the feeling was mutual. “John thinks Olivia is really smart and she makes him laugh too,” the source added. “They both have a very dry sense of humor.”

September 2021

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Mulaney made it clear that his relationship with Munn was further along than anyone thought. “In the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” he told Meyers before revealing that they’re “having a baby together.” “I was nervous when I was about to say the news. I’m going to be a dad.”

The 39-year-old comedian continue to gush about Munn, 41. “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful and with someone incredible,” he said, telling Meyers that the Predator star stuck by his side through the ups and downs of his recovery. “That’s been very incredible,” he continued. “She’s kind of held my hand through that hell.” And according to People, they are very much looking forward to this next chapter. “They are both extremely excited about the baby,” a source close to the couple revealed. “They couldn't be happier.”