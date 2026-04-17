Olivia Rodrigo just announced that her long-teased third album is titled you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love — but she sounds pretty damn ecstatic (at least for now). On April 17, the singer released her lead single from the new album, “drop dead,” which sounds straight out of a Netflix rom-com like Heartstopper or XO, Kitty.

Over cascading synths, swelling strings, and her signature guitars, Rodrigo sounds more lovestruck than ever, singing about how a night of Internet stalking turned into her most passionate romance. The song appears to tell the beginning of her love story with British actor Louis Partridge, who she is rumored to have split from in December 2025.

Rodrigo makes subtle yet effective references to the U.K., asking her lover if he’s “ever taken that Eurostar to France” and nodding to The Cure’s hit “Just Like Heaven,” which she performed with lead singer Robert Smith while headlining Glastonbury. She goes on to compare their astrological signs in the bridge: Rodrigo is a Pisces and Partridge is a Gemini, two signs that aren’t historically compatible, but that doesn’t matter to her.

“Pisces and a Gemini, but I think we might go really nice together,” she sings. “If you let me stay the night, well, I think I might just have to stay forever.”

YouTube / Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo also proves herself to be quite good at manifesting. She mentions France’s famous Palace of Versailles in the chorus, singing, “You lookin’ like an angel on the walls of Versailles,” and she got to film the music video there. Directed by Petra Collins, the “drop dead” video shows Rodrigo doing her Internet stalking in a Versailles chamber and making the most of her surroundings, dancing through the ornate hallways and intricate gardens.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drop Dead” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics of Rodrigo’s new single “drop dead” below.

I know that the bar closes at 11

But I hope you never finish that beer

You know all the words to “Just Like Heaven”

And I know why he wrote them

Now that you're standin’ right here

Oh, one night I was bored in bed

And stalked you on the internet

It’s feminine intuition

‘Cause I always had a vision of us standing like this

All pressed up in the bathroom line

You lookin’ like an angel on the walls of Versailles

The most alive I’ve ever been

But kiss me and I might drop dead

And I feel likе I might throw up

Left hook, right punch to the gut

You're so, so prеtty, boy

I'm paranoid I made you up

Yeah, I'd love it if you walked me home

If you promised, we can go real slow

‘Cause I got chewing gum and a bunch of stuff I’d like to know

Like, have you ever been to Japan?

Or taken that Eurostar to France?

I’ve been droppin’ hints all night that I’d love it if you held my hand, goddamn

And then maybe we could make-makeout

Clothes off and fall to the ground

Let’s go steady, let’s go out

And tell the whole damn world how

One night I was bored in bed

And stalked you on the internet

It’s feminine intuition

‘Cause I always had a vision of us standing like this

All pressed up in the bathroom line

You lookin’ like an angel on the walls of Versailles

The most alive I’ve ever been

But kiss me and I might drop dead

Pisces and a Gemini

But I think we might go really nice together

If you let me stay the night

Well, I think I might just have to stay forever

Pisces and a Gemini

But I think we might go really nice together

If you let me stay the night

Well, I think I might just have to stay forever

(Ah, ah)

Oh, one night I was bored in bed

And stalked you on the internet

It’s feminine intuition

‘Cause I always had a vision of us standing like this

All pressed up in the bathroom line

You lookin’ like an angel on the walls of Versailles

The most alive I’ve ever been

But kiss me and I might drop dead