The third installment of Netflix’s Heartstopper is finally here, and fans have been quick to share their thoughts on the new season.

Based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series, the coming-of-age drama centers on the friendship-turned-romance between teen boys Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) at the fictional Truham Grammar School.

Season 3, which dropped on Netflix on Oct. 3, continues to follow the ebbs and flows of Nick and Charlie’s relationship — and further delves into the stories of their friends and family, including the likes of Elle (Yasmin Finney), Tao (William Gao), and Tara (Corinna Brown), among many others.

Heartstopper Season 3 also saw the introduction of Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey, who joined the cast as the Instagram-famous historian, Jack Maddox, who Charlie (Locke) develops a crush on.

Netflix announced in April that the Wicked star would be joining Season 3. Heartstopper’s writer and creator Oseman later said she was “incredibly excited” by the cameo, and after streaming their way through the new season, fans appear to agree on one thing: Bailey nailed his role in the hit drama.

Jonathan Bailey in Heartstopper Season 3. Netflix / 'Heartstopper'

Heartstopper Fans Approve

“It is the cutest cameo. I found myself smiling the whole time, one fan wrote on Reddit, adding that they “wanted more” of Bailey’s character. “He's an absolutely perfect addition to the cast,” another commented. “I wish he was cast as a regular instead of a guest appearance.”

Over on X (formerly Twitter), fans concurred. “Jonathan Bailey in Heartstopper is killing me! I love him,” one fan posted, while another commented, “I was staring at the screen with the sappiest smile while watching Jax Maddox aka Jonathan Bailey's character.

Series creator Oseman echoed fans’ enthusiasm surrounding the character of Jack Maddox, telling Netflix’s Tudum that she knew the role was “perfect for Jonathan Bailey.”

The Emmy-nominated Bailey, who will reprise his role as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton Season 4, previously told Variety that he was already a fan of Heartstopper before joining the cast. So much so, that he asked to be part of the show.

“I had a mutual friend who knows [executive producer Patrick Walters] and I just said, ‘If there’s anything I could do to help and be a part of that story.’” he said. “I watched the first [season] and thought it was one of the biggest, most beautiful gifts to so many people. I wish I had that growing up.”