Olivia Rodrigo Sang “One Of The Best Songs Ever Written” With Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow and Olivia Rodrigo’s September duet at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe went so well that they decided to do it again. After Crow found out she was being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she decided to invite Rodrigo to perform with her during the star-studded ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Nov. 3.

It turned out to be another night to remember for Rodrigo, and she later gushed about how lucky she felt on Instagram. “what an unbelievable honor it was to watch @sherylcrow get inducted into @rockhall last night!” she wrote. “if it makes you happy is one of the best songs ever written and I feel so lucky to have been able to sing it with her to celebrate.”

Teenage Dream

Rodrigo, 19, wasn’t even born when “If It Makes You Happy” came out in 1996, but she’s publicly recognized Crow’s greatness on multiple occasions. After their performance at the Bluebird Cafe, she shared in another Instagram post that the Sheryl Crow track is one of her “favorite songs of all time” and called Crow “the greatest of all time.” She also said she was “such a massive fan” when Crow presented her with the Woman of the Year Award at Billboard’s Women in Music event in March 2022.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

“It’s not always easy being a young woman in the music industry, but I’ve found so much strength from the female songwriters who have come before me and paved the way and opened doors for so many young women like me,” she said, per Us Weekly.

Enough For Sheryl

In the lead-up to their Rock Hall performance, Crow was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and she told the late-night host that Rodrigo is “the real deal.” She explained that the two artists met in the events surrounding last year’s Grammy Awards, and since she found Rodrigo “super cool,” she agreed to come sing with her at the Bluebird when the younger singer asked her.

Crow had more praise for Rodrigo on the night of her induction ceremony. “The more I’ve gotten to know her, the more I feel like she’s the real deal,” she told Access Hollywood on the red carpet. “She’s a great writer. She seems less interested in the fame part of it and more into the crafting, and I love that. You have such a better shot at having a long career if you just love the work.”

As a new member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — alongside fellow 2023 performer inductees Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, and the Spinners — Crow knows a little something about longevity.

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is now streaming on Disney+.