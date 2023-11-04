Flavor Flav Pulled The Ultimate Swiftie Move At A Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Event

People might think that Travis Kelce is Taylor Swift’s biggest fan right now, but Flavor Flav is making a strong case for himself as the ultimate Swiftie. The rapper (real name: William Jonathan Drayton Jr.) attended the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Nov. 3, and he was doing the most for “my girl Taylor Swift.”

The event inducted new honorees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, including performers Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, and the Spinners. Flavor Flav, a 2013 inductee as part of the legendary rap group Public Enemy, was there to help welcome them. He also made it clear that he’s ready for Swift to join them.

Vote For Taylor

“One day we got to see my girl Taylor Swift get up in there, too,” Flavor Flav said in a video from the Associated Press. “It’s about time. She’s setting records. She’s breaking records. You know what I’m saying? So I’m voting for her next.”

He showed his support with more than just his words. Flavor Flav compounded it by handing out Swift-themed guitar picks, as People reports. “I’m a huge fan of her,” he explained to the outlet, adding, “Every lyric that she spits out relates to life.”

Mike Coppola/WireImage/Getty Images

’Fit For A Swiftie

Flav’s outfit was another part of his statement. He walked the red carpet in a powder blue 1989 (Taylor’s Version) cardigan, really underscoring what a dedicated fan of the pop star he is. He told Good Morning America’s red carpet reporter that Swift sent it to him. “I guess it’s a gift to me for being a Swiftie,” he said.

Perhaps best of all was how Flavor Flav made sure to coordinate his signature clock necklace with the knit cardigan. This particular timepiece was a similar shade of blue, and it was bejeweled enough to make the whole place shimmer. It even showed just enough of his white tie to reveal that it said 1989 in matching blue letters.

A Flavor Flav outfit isn’t complete without a clock. He explained why it’s his signature in 2017 during an appearance on Pawn Stars Season 14. “The reason why I wear this clock is because time is the most important element,” he said, “and when we stop, time keeps going.”

Time waits for no Swiftie, so Flavor Flav is making the most of his.