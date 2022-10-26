Olly Murs’ Red Carpet Look Had An Adorable Ode To His Fiancée

After getting engaged in June this year, Olly Murs and Amelia Tank made their first public appearance at the Pride of Britain awards on Oct. 24. Dressed to the nines, The Voice UK coach and singer wore a black suit on the red carpet, with an adorable sartorial ode to his bodybuilder wife-to-be. On one side of Murs’ shirt collar, the initials “AM” were embroidered — hinting at Tank’s name after marriage — while on the other, the singer had “love” printed. The 38-year-old shared the details with fans on his Instagram Stories. In a video, he also gushed over how “amazing” Tank looked in her purple cut-out gown for the event. But how did the happy couple meet?

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, the singer revealed that he met Tank at the gym in early 2019. He explained that while they started as friends, the pair went to date for a bit but it fizzled out. However, after he underwent a knee surgery, he reconnected with the award-winning bodybuilder and they have been together ever since.

“I was at home, my head was shaven, I had one leg, I had a big belly... I dunno why she was with me,” he chuckled. The couple made their relationship public on New Year 2020 when the former X-Factor star shared a picture with Tank after quad biking.

In the caption, he spoke about how 2019 was a positive year for him in terms of his career and health, but also because he met “an amazing woman in the process.” Over the years, he continues to hype his partner, whether that’s posting her achievements as a body builder, doing hilarious TikTok challenges together, or calling her “the one” in interviews.

Most recently, the singer pranked his fiancée into believing that he got her name tattooed under his eye as per the lyrics from his single “Die Of A Broken Heart.” The couple’s laid back romance and banter is enviable, for sure. The couple presently live together in Essex and while there is no news of the impending wedding, we can’t wait to see the prep (and pranks) on Murs’ social media.