The Truth Behind Olly Murs' Controversial "I Hate You When You're Drunk"

Former The X Factor contestant and The Voice judge Olly Murs has released his first album in four years titled Marry Me. But it’s his new single “I Hate You When You’re Drunk” which has really got people talking. Written about an unnamed person who gets a little too tipsy and starts belting out Whitney Houston songs and dancing on tables, Murs star has labeled the song as “light-hearted” ahead of its release. “I thought it was a fun song to write as there have been so many times where a friend, family member or loved one has had one too many,” he said in a press release. “It’s a light-hearted take from the sober person’s point of view. We all know someone!”

Certain lyrics, however, have struck some listeners as unnecessarily cruel: “You're dancin' on the tables, can't you see/that you look like a mess and you're singin' Whitney?” goes the first verse. “Oh, I hate you, hate you, I hate you, hate you when you're drunk.”

Prior to the song’s release, Murs also shared a compilation of old videos, appearing to suggest that “I Hate You When You’re Drunk” could also be partly about himself. “I don’t just HATE YOU, I hate me when I’m drunk,” he wrote. Back in September, Murs shared that he’s been sober for the last year, telling The Mirror “it was just a personal thing. I'm not someone who has ever struggled with drink, it was just something I felt like I wanted to do for a year and challenge myself. Drinking can lead to bad s**t happening."

“Life has improved massively. I don't miss it at all,” he said, adding that he plans on having a tipple when he marries his partner Amelia Tank next year.

Not everybody was on board with Murs’ interpretation of the lyrics, however, with some accusing the singer of “misogyny” and “cruel” songwriting. “So she gets drunk, takes photos and tells stories. Is that so bad? If he can't handle it, let her do her thing in peace! Not my thing, but if you wanna party, don't let any man stop you,” posted one tweeter. “There's a weird gender dynamic about a man saying a woman can't be drunk,” pointed out another.

Self Esteem was among the musicians who took issue with the lyrics — posting them on her twitter with the caption “presented without comment.” While broadcaster Shaun Keaveny expressed belief of a “controlling” narrative, saying of the track: “I look forward to her reply song, “I Hate You When You Sing.”

Appearing to respond directly to Keaveny’s tweet, Murs’ fiancé Tank shared the following on her now-expired Instagram story. “Many thanks for your concern here, however I can confirm that I in fact love my *NON* controlling *FIANCE* even more when he sings and this latest single is actually one of my favourites from the album,” she wrote. “I wouldn’t lose any sleep over it, bbz, because I’m defo not #itsjustabitoffun.”

Check out the full lyrics, below:

Oh, you're slurrin' all your words, there's make-up on my shirt

You're dancin' on the tables, can't you see

That you look like a mess and you're singin' Whitney? (Woah-oh, oh-oh)

Oh, I hate you, hate you, I hate you, hate you when you're drunk

Oh, you got them drunken eyes, should we call it a night?

'Cause you've been tellin' stories four-five times

Yeah, I've heard it before and my ears are bleedin' (Woah-oh, oh-oh)

Oh, I hate you, hate you, I hate you, hate you when you're drunk

Because you wanna buy champagne (Oh-ooh-oh)

And you wanna throw the shots back (Oh-oh)

And now you're takin' photographs (Oh-ooh-oh)

Why am I the only one that don't laugh? (Oh-oh)

Oh, I hate you, hate you, I hate you, hate you when you're drunk

So quit actin' like a fool

'Cause I hate you when you're drunk

Oh, it's funny how you won't remember anything

But baby, I'ma love you all the same

'Cause I'll pick you up, when you do it all again

Woah-oh-oh

Because you wanna buy champagne (Oh-ooh-oh)

And you wanna throw the shots back (Oh-oh)

And now you're takin' photographs (Oh-ooh-oh)

Why am I the only one that don't laugh? (Oh-oh)

Oh, I hate you, hate you, I hate you, hate you when you're drunk

So quit actin' like a fool

'Cause I hate you when you're drunk

Oh, when the morning comes, you'll blame it all on me

And when you ask for a hug, I got no sympathy

Because I hate you when you're drunk

Because you wanna buy champagne

And you wanna throw the shots back

And now you're takin' photographs

Why am I the only one that don't laugh?

Oh, I hate you, hate you, I hate you, hate you when you're drunk

So quit actin' like a fool

'Cause I hate you when you're drunk

Hey

Lala-lala, lala, lala-lala, lala-lala, lala, lala-lala

Lala-lala, lala, lala-lala, lala-lala, lala, lala-lala

Lala-lala, lala, lala-lala, lala-lala, lala, lala-lala

Oh, I hate you, hate you, I hate you, hate you when you're drunk

So quit actin' like a fool

'Cause I hate you when you're drunk