This Is Us Will End Sooner Than You Think

Following last night’s This Is Us’ emotional episode detailing Beth’s career hiccups, tension within Kate and Toby’s marriage, and the possible demise of Kevin’s career, NBC dealt fans another major blow: Season 6 will be the last. According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBC will not order additional seasons of the tearjerking series, which is now reportedly set to end in 2022.

This may not come as a total shock to avid This Is Us fans who keep up with industry news. In 2019, sources told THR that when NBC renewed the show for three more seasons, Season 6 would mark the series finale. There was still hope for more episodes for a while, but it seems it’s time to move on from the Pearsons.

Also in 2019, Milo Ventimiglia made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and discussed the then-hypothetical ending. Encouraging fans to look on the bright side, he said, "The show could have a huge spike in Season 6 and everybody wants more beyond that, but I think creatively, they have an idea of what they’d like to do to kind of wrap it up in this nice story.” He continued, “At least the audience knows, the fans know, they’re going to get three more seasons, which is nice we can commit. It’s not like, will it be on? Won’t it be on? But then beyond that, yeah, maybe there will be more. I don’t know.” He’s not wrong. NBC could’ve pulled a Grey’s Anatomy and kept everyone waiting to see if the series would be renewed for another season, but this does give fans some time to come to terms with the news.

Considering there are still a few episodes left in Season 5, it’s unclear where Season 6, which will reportedly consist of 18 episodes, might take viewers. Hopefully, the writers will end on a more positive note and show the family recovering after COVID-related setbacks. Perhaps Toby and Kate will get back on the same page, we could see Beth return to her dance studio, and maybe Kevin and Madison will actually stay together. In 2018, the actors who play Kevin as a child and teen said they already filmed their very last appearances. It’s thought they did this years ago to ensure the kids would still look the same in these flashbacks, but it’s entirely possible that the writers might want to switch up the script considering the 2020-2021 season didn’t go how anyone had previously planned.

There are a million ways this series could end, but showrunner Isaac Aptaker reassured everyone it would be “elegant.” In a previous interview with Deadline, Aptaker said, “That’s what we’re going for. I would hope that when we reach our ending, people think it’s a really satisfying end place, that makes sense, and it feels like they’ve watched something that is a complete piece of work because that’s really how we’re trying to plan it.”