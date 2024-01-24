When the Oscar nominations were announced on Jan. 23, two of Barbie’s leading women came up short. Greta Gerwig was left off the Best Director list, and Margot Robbie didn’t make the five-person cut for Best Actress. The film, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office, earned eight Oscar nods total, following behind Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

But since the two women primarily responsible for bringing the Mattel doll to life were snubbed, fans and celebs were upset, and voiced it — including America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling, who earned nods in the supporting actor categories.

Fortunately, both women were nominated in other categories: Robbie as a producer on the film; and Gerwig for her screenplay, co-written with Noah Baumbach.

#HillaryBarbie Goes Viral

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The former Secretary of State shared reassuring words for Robbie and Gerwig on X, formerly Twitter.

“Greta and Margot, While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you,” she wrote. “You’re both so much more than Kenough.” She finished her note with the hashtag #HillaryBarbie, which is currently going viral.

Last Year’s Winner Weighs In

Michelle Yeoh with Greta Gerwig and Diane Kruger (left to right). Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh, who won Best Actress at the 2023 awards, had some questions for the Academy. “Thank God the movie got nominated for Best Picture,” she said in an interview on Today. “But you do think, ‘How do you get nominated for Best Picture but not Best Director and not Best Actress?’ It happens and I’m sorry it happened to them because it’s obviously one of the most successful and beloved movies. Look at the box office.”

Uncle Jesse Adds His Two Cents

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Full House alum John Stamos paid tribute to Barbie by recreating a scene in an Instagram video with his wife, Caitlin McHugh, who took on Robbie’s role.

“This one goes out to Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie who crafted a film that was both a critical success and a cultural phenomenon, delving into feminist themes through the lens of Barbie and challenging patriarchal norms,” he wrote in the caption. “This movie not only resonated deeply, but also grossed OVER a billion dollars. Yet, in a twist of irony, both women were snubbed by the Academy.”

Gloria Wouldn’t Approve

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While reacting to her own nomination, Ferrera told Variety she was “incredibly disappointed” by Gerwig and Robbie’s snubs.

“Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it,” she said. “Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon.”

She went on to call Robbie a “master” of her craft. “One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look,” she told the outlet. “Perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honors of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did.”

Ryan Gosling Gets The Irony Of The Situation

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Few have been as vocal about their disappointment as Gosling, who used a statement about his own nomination to pay tribute to Gerwig and Robbie. “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film,” he wrote.

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius,” he continued. “Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”