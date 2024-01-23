Movies
11 Major Snubs & Surprises From The 2024 Oscar Nominations
Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig are not Kenough for the Academy Awards.
Awards season has been fiercely competitive and utterly unpredictable this year, meaning the 2024 Oscars are guaranteed to be a nail-biter. This proved true when Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominations on Jan. 23.
Predictably, Oppenheimer dominated the 96th Academy Awards nominations with an impressive 13 nods. Its Barbenheimer counterpart, Barbie, also had a great morning, landing eight nominations, although it received two major snubs that upset fans on X (formerly Twitter).
Christopher Nolan’s epic was followed closely behind by Emma Stone’s adventurous Poor Things with 11 noms, Martin Scorsese’s much-lauded Killers of the Flower Moon with 10 nods, and Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro with seven noms.
Read on for the most shocking Oscars snubs and joyous surprises.
Gloria’s Monologue Reigns Supreme
Without landing a single precursor nomination all season, America Ferrera surprised everyone with a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Barbie, proving the power of Gloria’s feminist monologue in the movie.
May December Fumbles
May December stars Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, and Charles Melton were snubbed from the acting categories, despite major pre-season Oscar buzz. The film, however, did land a nomination for Best Original Screenplay.
The Oscars Won’t “Dance The Night” Away
Dua Lipa’s Barbie stomper “Dance the Night” did not make it into the Best Original Song category. However, if producers were smart, they would still have her open the ceremony with a Barbie roller disco extravaganza.
Greta Gerwig Is Snubbed For Best Director
Clearly, the Oscars directors branch are not true feminists. Even though Barbie scored seven nominations, including Best Picture, it wasn’t enough for Greta Gerwig to earn a spot in the directing category. But Gerwig was nominated with husband Noah Baumbach for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Leonardo DiCaprio Falls Short
Despite playing the lead role in the Best Picture nominee Killer of the Flower Moon, Leonardo DiCaprio failed to land a Best Actor nod.
The Color Purple Fades Out
The Oprah Winfrey-produced musical remake of The Color Purple had a relatively quiet showing, with only a single nomination for Danielle Brooks in Best Supporting Actress.
Barbie Is Not Kenough For The Oscars
Despite Ryan Gosling getting nominated for playing Ken, Margot Robbie’s transformative portrayal of Barbie sadly did not make it into the Best Actress lineup. However, the movie’s Best Picture nod means Robbie is still nominated as a producer.
The Oscars Can’t Catch Olivia Rodrigo
While many fans hoped that Olivia Rodrigo would be nominated for “Can’t Catch Me Now” from the The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the singer didn’t land a nod for Best Original Song.
Saltburn Gets Saltburn-ed
As the most polarizing and Jacob Elordi bathwater-filled movie of awards season, the Oscars were not enamored with director Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, which received zero nominations.
American Fiction Becomes Oscars Reality
American Fiction blossomed into a major Oscar contender, receiving five nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Jeffery Wright, and Best Supporting Actor for Sterling K. Brown.
Another Greta Gets Snubbed
While Celine Song’s acclaimed romantic drama Past Lives received nods for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay, its star Greta Lee was sadly passed over for a Best Actress nomination, marking the second Greta to be snubbed in a major category at this year’s Oscars.