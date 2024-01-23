11 Major Snubs & Surprises From The 2024 Oscar Nominations

Awards season has been fiercely competitive and utterly unpredictable this year, meaning the 2024 Oscars are guaranteed to be a nail-biter. This proved true when Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominations on Jan. 23.

Predictably, Oppenheimer dominated the 96th Academy Awards nominations with an impressive 13 nods. Its Barbenheimer counterpart, Barbie, also had a great morning, landing eight nominations, although it received two major snubs that upset fans on X (formerly Twitter).

Christopher Nolan’s epic was followed closely behind by Emma Stone’s adventurous Poor Things with 11 noms, Martin Scorsese’s much-lauded Killers of the Flower Moon with 10 nods, and Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro with seven noms.

Read on for the most shocking Oscars snubs and joyous surprises.

Gloria’s Monologue Reigns Supreme

America Ferrera attends a special screening and Q&A for Barbie on December 07, 2023 in London, England. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Without landing a single precursor nomination all season, America Ferrera surprised everyone with a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Barbie, proving the power of Gloria’s feminist monologue in the movie.

May December Fumbles

Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

May December stars Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, and Charles Melton were snubbed from the acting categories, despite major pre-season Oscar buzz. The film, however, did land a nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

The Oscars Won’t “Dance The Night” Away

Dua Lipa at the European premiere of Barbie in London on July 12, 2023. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Dua Lipa’s Barbie stomper “Dance the Night” did not make it into the Best Original Song category. However, if producers were smart, they would still have her open the ceremony with a Barbie roller disco extravaganza.

Greta Gerwig Is Snubbed For Best Director

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

Clearly, the Oscars directors branch are not true feminists. Even though Barbie scored seven nominations, including Best Picture, it wasn’t enough for Greta Gerwig to earn a spot in the directing category. But Gerwig was nominated with husband Noah Baumbach for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Leonardo DiCaprio Falls Short

Leonardo DiCaprio arrives for the 14th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles on January 9, 2024. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Despite playing the lead role in the Best Picture nominee Killer of the Flower Moon, Leonardo DiCaprio failed to land a Best Actor nod.

The Color Purple Fades Out

Arturo Holmes/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

The Oprah Winfrey-produced musical remake of The Color Purple had a relatively quiet showing, with only a single nomination for Danielle Brooks in Best Supporting Actress.

Barbie Is Not Kenough For The Oscars

Margot Robbie promotes Barbie during CinemaCon on April 25, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite Ryan Gosling getting nominated for playing Ken, Margot Robbie’s transformative portrayal of Barbie sadly did not make it into the Best Actress lineup. However, the movie’s Best Picture nod means Robbie is still nominated as a producer.

The Oscars Can’t Catch Olivia Rodrigo

Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

While many fans hoped that Olivia Rodrigo would be nominated for “Can’t Catch Me Now” from the The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the singer didn’t land a nod for Best Original Song.

Saltburn Gets Saltburn-ed

Paul Rhys, Jacob Elordi, Emerald Fennell, Barry Keoghan, Carey Mulligan, and Archie Madekwe at the premiere of Saltburn on November 14, 2023 in Los Angeles. Variety/Variety/Getty Images

As the most polarizing and Jacob Elordi bathwater-filled movie of awards season, the Oscars were not enamored with director Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, which received zero nominations.

American Fiction Becomes Oscars Reality

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

American Fiction blossomed into a major Oscar contender, receiving five nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Jeffery Wright, and Best Supporting Actor for Sterling K. Brown.

Another Greta Gets Snubbed

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

While Celine Song’s acclaimed romantic drama Past Lives received nods for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay, its star Greta Lee was sadly passed over for a Best Actress nomination, marking the second Greta to be snubbed in a major category at this year’s Oscars.