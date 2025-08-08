For the past decade on Outlander, Jamie and Claire’s love story has delivered generational levels of swoon. And as it turns out, a penchant for dreamy, time-hopping romance might just be in their DNA.

The new prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, revealed a shocking twist about the iconic pair in its first trailer — the fact that despite being from different centuries, their parents might have crossed paths before. In fact, as executive producer Maril Davis recently shared with Screen Rant, “They will intersect, and that’s the whole point of the series, which is so exciting ... that Jamie and Claire’s parents in fact, kind of, potentially helped Jamie and Claire get together.”

Now that the new show is finally here, here’s a quick guide to the Outlander: Blood of My Blood family tree.

Claire’s Mother: Julia Beauchamp (née Moriston)

While Claire’s parents are said to have died in a car accident in Outlander, the new prequel series reveals that they actually traveled back in time to 18th-century Scotland. In an interesting twist of fate, Hermione Corfield — who plays Julia — once auditioned to play Claire and Jamie’s daughter, Brianna, on Outlander, she recently told Glamour.

Claire’s Father: Henry Beauchamp

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again alum Jeremy Irvine plays Claire’s father, Henry. The upcoming season will explore why his character and Julia end up traveling back in time.

Jamie’s Mother: Ellen Fraser (née MacKenzie)

We know that Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser go on to welcome Outlander’s Jamie, but their courtship isn’t a straightforward one, as they come from rival clans. Harriet Slater (who plays Ellen) likened the MacKenzie dynamic to Succession, telling the fan site Claire and Jamie: “I think they’re all vying for the lairdship, and there is a certain level of competition between them all, and there’s jealousy as well, because Ellen was very much the favorite child.”

Jamie’s Father: Brian Fraser

Jamie Roy plays Jamie’s father, Brian Fraser — and his name isn’t the only thing he has in common with his on-screen son. As Roy recently shared with Glamour, he’d previously auditioned for a small role on Outlander but later learned the show’s team found him so similar to Sam Heughan that they wanted to keep him for the potential prequel role, instead. “It all worked out as it was meant to, I suppose,” he said.

Jamie’s Uncles: Colum & Dougal MacKenzie

Complicating Ellen and Brian’s budding relationship will be Ellen’s brothers, Colum and Dougal MacKenzie — played by Séamus McLean Ross and Sam Retford, respectively — who are not fans of the Frasers.

Jamie’s Godfather: Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser

Rory Alexander plays Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser — cousin to Brian and future godfather to Jamie.

Jamie’s Grandfather: Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat

And finally, rounding out the core Outlander family tree is Jamie’s grandfather, Simon Fraser, played by Tony Curran.

As his on-screen son, Roy shared his thoughts on Brian and Jamie’s dynamic: “Brian’s relationship with his father is not one that I would wish on any son to have. It really is horrible.”