The eighth and final season of Outlander is on the way. But before fans bid a teary farewell to Jamie and Claire, they get to travel back — way back — to where it all began.

Outlander prequel series Blood of My Blood will tell the stories of Jamie and Claire’s parents in 18th-century Scotland and World War I. However, a new trailer hints that those two timelines may intersect a little more than fans previously thought.

A Century-Hopping Romance

Because it’s a prequel series, you can jump into Blood of My Blood without prior knowledge of Outlander. Of course, if you’re reading this, there’s a good chance you are already quite familiar with the swoon-worthy Starz series based on Diana Gabaldon’s novels of the same name. The show’s central love story begins when Claire, an English combat nurse who served in World War II, travels back in time to the 1700s and meets a Scottish Highlander named Jamie.

Separated by two centuries, their parents (Henry and Julia on Claire’s side, and Brian and Ellen on Jamie’s) should never have met... right?

Well, in a new trailer released on July 10, it looks like Claire isn’t the only member of her family who can travel through time. Her parents get into a car accident — they are said to have died in one years before Outlander — and her mom (Hermione Corfield) wakes up by the same stones that would one day transport Claire.

It gets even deeper. Julia actually interacts with Ellen (Harriet Slater) in 1714 and seemingly encourages her to pursue Brian, despite her family's dislike for him. “If you don’t go to him, it will haunt you forever ... I know what it is to be parted from your true love, and I sense it in you,” she says.

In addition to this shocking revelation, the trailer teases several steamy moments that fans have come to love from the Outlander world. But aside from this first look, there’s no handy roadmap to theorize about: Blood of My Blood is based on prequel material Gabaldon has written, but not yet released in book form.

When Does Blood Of My Blood Premiere?

Fortunately, you don’t have to wait much longer for the Outlander prequel. Blood of My Blood premieres on Starz on Friday, Aug. 8, and will air weekly after that.