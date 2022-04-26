The Top 10 Steamiest Jamie & Claire Outlander Moments Are NSFW

Though many have tried, no television show comes close to the steamy, sensual, and frankly explicit sex scenes of Outlander. The Starz series starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe as lovers from different time periods is wrapping up its sixth season and has long been hailed for its portrayal of thoughtful, intimate sex.

Based on the novel series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon, Outlander follows Balfe’s Claire Randall — a World War II nurse — who is transported back to the 18th century, where she falls in love with Heughan’s Jamie Fraser, a warrior. Claire travels between the 1940s and the 1780s often throughout the series, juggling her burgeoning relationship with Jamie with that of her husband Frank. Told primarily from Claire’s point of view, Outlander embodies a female gaze in all things, including (and especially) the sex, which has made it a massive hit amongst female audiences.

It’s the hot relationship between Jamie and Claire that has fans rewinding their TVs, fueled by the palpable onscreen chemistry between Heughan and Balfe. For most of the series’ run, Heughan and Balfe had to rely on each other for support during filming. But before Season 6, Heughan used his executive producer credit to advocate for an intimacy coordinator. “We sort of found our way through it together, and we've supported each other through it,” Heughan said of filming those scenes with Balfe in the first five seasons. “But actually bringing someone on board means we're all more supported. We can find new ways to be more intimate and to add more to those scenes.” Knowing that the actors are being taken care of in these vulnerable onscreen moments somehow makes the sexy scenes feel less voyeuristic.

Click ahead to see 10 of the steamiest moments from Outlander’s six seasons.

When They Went Three Rounds On Their Wedding Night Starz Outlander made fans wait until the seventh episode of the first season before giving us a glimpse at Claire and Jamie’s physical intimacy, but the wait was worth it. Though Claire marries Jamie out of necessity after she’s suspected of being a spy, the couple quickly falls in love and their wedding night consummation is sweet and sensitive, with Claire teaching a virgin Jamie how to please a woman over the course of three rounds. A fan favorite, fans are still routinely talking about this moment years after it first premiered. — Season 1 Episode 7, “The Wedding”

When He Insisted She Finishes An episode that starts with a literal bang, we’re treated to Jamie’s head between Claire’s legs as soon as the opening credits finish rolling. Claire’s satisfaction and sexual climax are Jamie’s top-most concerns — so much so that he insists she finishes before answering the visitor at their door. — Season 1 Episode 10, “By the Pricking of My Thumbs”

When He Says Goodbye With His Hands In the first season’s climax, Claire is accused of being a witch, forcing her to finally admit to Jamie that she’s from the future. To avoid being burned at the stake, Claire decides to go back to her life in 1945 — but before she goes, Jamie sends her off in the most generous way. Using his hands, Jamie pleasures Claire. And when she tries to take care of him, he resists. “No, I want to watch you.” Swoon. — Season 1 Episode 11, “The Devil’s Mark”

When They Get Busy At The Stones When Jamie decides to fight at the Battle of Culloden, he convinces a pregnant Claire to return to the 20th century instead of staying by his side. In front of the stones at Craigh na Dun, they share one last passionate moment before reciting their wedding vows once again and saying goodbye. It’s emotional and devastating, and it’s a proven tear-jerker that will make you feel all the things. — Season 2 Episode 13, “Dragonfly in Amber”

When They Have A Passionate Reunion Starz What’s better than breakup sex? Reunion sex. The lovers unite after Claire spends 20 years in the 1900s, and while it takes them a little time to reacclimate, it’s blissful when they finally do. — Season 3 Episode 6, “A. Malcolm”

When They’re Intimate At Sea Starz A fan-favorite moment from the books and show, Claire and Jamie get busy aboard a ship to Scotland. Despite being feverish and drunk from turtle soup, Claire deems this the perfect moment for a quickie. Jamie locks their cabin’s door and they begin going at it, not even stopping when a shipmate knocks at their door offering seconds on soup. — Season 3 Episode 11, “Uncharted”

When They Do It Outside After more than 20 years of marriage, Jamie and Claire still have the hots for each other. Next to an outdoor fire near their campsite, they get it on for the first time in America. Jamie precedes the moment with a sweet speech about his unending love for her stating, “when my body dies, my soul will still be yours.” Honestly, who wouldn’t mount their S.O. after hearing that? — Season 4 Episode 1, “America the Beautiful”

When Claire Gives Jamie A Birthday Present It’s Jamie’s 50th birthday (we won’t balk at what a young looking 50-year-old he is) and the eve of a big battle, so of course Claire wakes him up with a little breakfast in bed. Not only does she slide on top in his soldier’s tent on the battlefield, but she also completes her gift with a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday” à la Marilyn Monroe. — Season 5 Episode 7, “The Ballad of Roger Mac”

When Jamie Joins Claire At The Window Whomst among us doesn’t have a sexy perfume to really heat things up in the bedroom? On a particularly hot night, Claire dabs herself with her sex perfume, hoping to set the mood in the bedroom. But much to her chagrin, Jamie is fast asleep before any excitement can occur. Claire tries to sleep too, but a hot flash keeps her tossing and turning, and she moves to the window hoping to catch a breeze. When Jamie wakes up and sees her at the window, he smells her perfume and immediately puts his mouth to work downstairs. The sensitive portrayal of Claire’s menopause and sexual appetite was welcomed by fans. — Season 5 Episode 11, “Journeycake”

When Claire Returns To Jamie Post-Kidnapping After Claire is kidnapped in Season 5, Jamie comes to her rescue immediately in the Season 6 premiere. After she recovers, she initiates a session with her lover, which only seems to bring them closer. Jamie had his fair share of traumatic experiences that forced them to take some time apart, but Claire’s trauma seems to only bring them closer together physically, underlining the strong bond they have with one another. — Season 6 Episode 1, “Echoes”

Outlander wraps up Season 6 on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The steamy time-traveling series will return for Season 7 on Starz, though the premiere date has not been announced yet.