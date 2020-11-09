Ovie Soko Revisits His First Love Of Basketball In A Brand New BBC Doc

In 2019, Love Island's Ovie Soko became a breakout star of ITV2's hit reality dating series. Now, as part of a brand new BBC documentary, the former-islander will explore the aftermath of reality television and shed light on the darker side of overnight fame. The doc also sees Soko face a crossroads in his career, and he must decide whether to build on his celebrity status or return to his first love of professional basketball. But is Ovie Soko still playing basketball?

Well, it appears Ovie's villa days are well and truly behind him, because Soko has returned to play professional basketball and recently signed a one-year deal with the French team Le Mans Sarthe Basket. As Sky Sports reports, the reality star also completed a season with the London Lions in the British Basketball League earlier this year, and commenting on his recent signing, Soko described the game as something he "genuinely" loves.

"Ultimately, this move is really about me being true to myself and doing something that I love, and following something that I have invested so much time into already. This is definitely coming from the basketball side of me pulling my heartstrings." He continued: "with basketball, I definitely know I have more to give and the game is something I genuinely love."

As mentioned previously, Soko recently explored the pros and cons of reality TV fame for the investigative BBC documentary Ovie: Life After Reality TV. In the programme, the Love Island favourite decides on his future in the industry and speaks to reality TV royalty Vicky Pattinson, Alex and Olivia Bowen, and TOWIE's Mario Falcone about the true costs of

As Metro reports, the documentary was commissioned in light of concerns surrounding the aftercare received by reality TV contestants once the cameras stop rolling — scrutiny which led to a government inquiry into the responsibilities of TV shows and their participants.

Ovie: Life After Reality TV arrives on BBC Three on Tuesday, Nov. 10.