Ryan Serhant is well on his way to Owning Manhattan. Netflix’s newest real estate reality show follows the real estate tycoon and former Bravo star as he runs his company Serhant, which has grown into the sixth-largest real estate brokerage in New York City in under four years.

According to his biography, Serhant has closed more than $8 billion in sales across his career, which started at Nest Seekers International in 2008. A few years later, he opened his own team within the company before breaking out and starting his own real estate firm in September 2020.

Given that his company has already achieved staggering success in a relatively short time, it’s only natural to wonder how much Serhant is currently worth, especially since real estate is far from his only revenue stream. Read on to find out Serhant’s net worth and all the ways that he makes money.

Reality TV

While Owning Manhattan is the first show to follow Serhant’s own company, his claim to fame is actually reality TV. Serhant starred on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York for its entire nine-season run from 2012 to 2021. His stint on the show was so successful that he even got two spin-off specials, Ryan’s Renovation and Ryan’s Wedding.

Tyler Whitman, Ryan Serhant, Kirsten Jordan, Fredrik Eklund, Steve Gold of Million Dollar Listing: New York. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

In 2018, Serhant landed his own series on Bravo, Sell It Like Serhant, which saw him consult struggling salespeople across different industries and help give their brands a makeover. He’s also guest-starred on shows like The Real Housewives of New York City, the Los Angeles edition of Million Dollar Listing, and even the second season of And Just Like That..., where he played... himself.

While it’s not known how much Serhant was paid for his many Bravo endeavors, his salary likely rose with each season, as most Bravo stars’ paychecks do. And given how many solo shows he starred in, he likely was on the higher side of the pay scale.

Social Media

Serhant has emphasized how social media plays a big role in his company’s success, and that’s partially due to his following. The agent has amassed over 1.4 million YouTube subscribers and 2 million Instagram followers, which he has been able to leverage to make money online and promote his many endeavors.

Serhant has extended his social media reach into a podcast for iHeartRadio called Big Money Energy, and even an online sales course, which reportedly racked up over $100,000 a day when he started it in 2019.

Books

Serhant also earns money through a more traditional revenue stream as an author. The agent has published three books: 2018’s business-focused Sell It Like Serhant, 2022’s finance-centered Big Money Energy, and 2023’s marketing guide Brand It Like Serhant.

What Is Ryan Serhant’s Net Worth?

Ryan Serhant attends the Owning Manhattan premiere on June 20, 2024 in New York City. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Serhant’s estimated net worth is around $40 million. Given how he came to New York with just a few thousand dollars, struggled to make rent, and even had his debit card declined at grocery stores, the agent has certainly come a long way.