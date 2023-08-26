This And Just Like That... Theory Predicts The Show’s Final Season

And just like that, another chapter of Carrie Bradshaw and her friends’ love lives (romantic and platonic) has come to an end. In many ways, the Season 2 episode, “Last Supper,” would have worked as a series finale — with Carrie and Aidan taking a five-year pause, Miranda and Che achieving closure after their split, and Samantha sending her love from abroad, signaling there’s no bad blood between the friends.

But And Just Like That... will return for a third season. And there might be more on the way after that, according to a sneaky clue from showrunner Michael Patrick King. In a June interview with Variety, King compared seasons of the show to, well, seasons of the year. “If last season was winter — Carrie’s winter, the darkness — I thought that this season was spring,” he explained.

Now, King didn’t say he views the entire series that way — in fact, he said he prefers to “write in the moment” and doesn’t “project ahead” in the same interview. But it’s clear And Just Like That... has followed this pattern for two installments. So wouldn’t it make sense to go all the way with two more seasons that represent summer and fall, respectively?

The end of Season 2 certainly sets up Carrie and Seema’s #hotgirlsummer in Greece, with the women sipping on cosmopolitans and pondering their respective love lives. Carrie seems to be at a good place regarding her pause with Aidan, telling Seema she “might get time off for good behavior.”

When Seema wonders if their beaus will ever return, though, Carrie doesn’t seem too bothered. “Oh, there will be more,” she says.

“Men?” Seema asks.

“Cocktails,” Carrie responds.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

The sweet exchange doesn’t just foretell a perfect vacation, but also shows Carrie is entering a metaphorical summer. After all, the season is all about warmth, adventure, and good vibes! While Carrie’s “spring” saw the rebirth of a relationship (and all the passion that comes with it), her next chapter could afford her the peace of detachment. If she and Aidan really do reunite in five years, great — but if not, she’ll be fine.

According to this pattern, then, the fourth (and theoretically final) season would be fall: a time for comfort, balance, and familiarity. Maybe that means Carrie and Aidan will find their way back to each other, or maybe it means the core four besties will finally reunite in person — even though Kim Cattrall has seemingly ruled that out. Either way, you can likely expect And Just Like That... Season 4 to tap into Carrie’s truest, most grounded self.

SATC has touched on the thematic meaning of seasons before. In the original show’s Season 4 finale, Carrie said goodbye to a California-bound Mr. Big and made peace with the transitory nature of life. “It was official: A new season had begun,” she voiceovers while stumbling upon a fallen leaf, while “Moon River” plays in the background. It’s a beautiful scene, and it would be a fitting moment for And Just Like That... to come full circle with.

Plus, it wouldn’t be the first time a revival series employed the changing seasons to reflect the evolution of its characters. In 2016, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life devoted each of its four super-sized episodes to a different season — also culminating in fall.