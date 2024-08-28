Netflix’s Owning Manhattan is a certified hit. The real estate reality show follows the famed broker and CEO Ryan Serhant as he continues to build his New York City real estate empire with his army of agents.

The glamorous, high-stakes show shot up Netflix’s streaming charts following its June 28 premiere, reaching the Top 10 in 30 countries. With that said, it comes as no surprise that Owning Manhattan has officially been renewed for a second season.

Serhant himself was among the first to confirm the news. On Aug. 27, the real estate tycoon and former Bravo star posted an Instagram video of him constantly stumbling upon the number two, first on some NYC street signs and then in an office building when he arrives on the second floor.

As the songs “It Takes Two” and “Just the Two of Us” play in the background, Serhant receives a phone cal informing him that “the people want more” Owning Manhattan, before he decides to announce Season 2 on a giant billboard on the building’s roof.

Fans quickly expressed excitement over the show’s renewal. “Yes! I am so ready,” one fan commented on Instagram, while Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause wrote, “Amazing, congrats!”

The cast of Netflix’s Owning Manhattan. Netflix / 'Owning Manhattan'

The Show’s “Overwhelming” Success

While details of the Owning Manhattan Season 2 cast and release date are yet to be confirmed by Netflix, Serhant teased that fans should “invest in a couch with a seatbelt” as tensions will be “high” in the next season

“Inventory is low everywhere which means there are not enough homes for our buyers, let alone our agents,” he recently told Netflix’s Tudum. “So it’s all-out real estate warfare right now, with a lot of pressure on me as CEO to lead us in the right direction ... turbulence is coming.”

Speaking of the show’s streaming success, Serhant added that viewer reaction to Owning Manhattan’s first season has been “overhwhelming.’

“Expectations were so high for the fans, and I knew we were going to give them something unexpected,” he said. “Owning Manhattan is so original, and unlike any other show on the air, and to see people fall in love with it on such a global scale is so insane.”