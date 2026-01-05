Behind The Scenes At The Palm Springs Film Festival Awards

Every year, awards season kicks off at the Palm Springs Film Festival’s annual fete. The star-studded gala, which honors standout performances from the previous year in film, is a prime place to be if you’re a celeb angling for an Oscar nomination — or a film buff hoping to mingle with your favorite stars. So naturally, when Visit Palm Springs invited Bustle to attend the Jan. 3 ceremony, I jumped at the chance.

I got a taste of both the festival and the city during my whirlwind trip. The itinerary was packed, from a behind-the-scenes tour of the Palm Springs Convention Center — during which I got to walk around backstage, stop by the kitchens as they carefully prepped dessert for the gala, and get a peek at the seating chart — to a quick spin through Frank Sinatra’s Twin Palms estate, to a spa day at the Parker Palm Springs.

But, of course, the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards were the highlight. I watched stars arrive on the red carpet, enjoyed a delicious meal, and brushed shoulders with the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Seyfried, and Michael B. Jordan. Here’s a recap of the evening’s highlights.

A-Listers Take Over The Red Carpet

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Guests, reporters, and fans lined up along the velvet rope to watch as celebrities made their way into the gala. Among the stars I caught sight of were Elle Fanning, who was given the International Star award with the cast of Sentimental Value, on the red carpet; Teyana Taylor, who was there to present her One Battle After Another co-star Leonardo DiCaprio with the Desert Palm Achievement Award; and Adam Sandler, who — despite his reputation for casual dressing — arrived dressed to the nines to accept the Chairman’s Award for his work in Jay Kelly.

A Lavish Dinner

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As host Nischelle Turner introduced the presenters and honorees onstage, guests were served a three-course menu: an enchanted pumpkin-spiced pear salad, followed by country gravy short ribs, and a choice of champagne cinnamon poached pear or triple chocolate mousse for dessert. (If you ever wondered what the stars eat at these things, you’re welcome!)

Mingling With The Stars

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There’s nothing like observing celebrities in their natural habitat. While walking around, I spotted Miley Cyrus chatting with her mom, Tish. (Cyrus received the Outstanding Artistic Achievement award for her Avatar: Fire & Ash song, “Dream as One.”) From my table, I saw Sandler and his wife, Jackie, talk and laugh with Laura Dern, who was there to present him with his honor.

Surprise Celebrity Appearances

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

While the honorees were announced ahead of the gala, it was a mystery who the presenters and guests would be until they pulled up to the event. Among the most talked-about was Kylie Jenner, who came to celebrate Chalamet (her partner of three years), the recipient of the Spotlight Award. Jane Fonda — who presented Hamnet’s Chloé Zhao, Jessie Buckley, and Paul Mescal with the Vanguard Award — garnered a standing ovation when she stepped onstage. Guests were also delighted to see Colman Domingo give Jordan an Icon Award for Sinners.

It’s Time For The After-Party

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Walking into the official after-party at the Parker Palm Springs, I saw Sandler once again — now dressed down in his usual garb — as he and his wife checked out of the hotel. (Hey, late nights aren’t for everyone.) But plenty of other A-listers, including Fanning and Song Sung Blue’s Kate Hudson, chatted and danced the night away, indulging in an open bar and towers of snack-sized bites.