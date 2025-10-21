If you’re wondering whether Miley Cyrus can still rock a Hannah Montana blonde wig, the answer is oui. On Monday, Oct. 20, the “Party in the USA” singer graced the cover of Vogue France’s November issue with a new hairdo that hit all the right style notes.

Photographed by Mario Sorrenti at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, Cyrus debuted a butter blonde pixie wig that felt like a subtle callback to her part-time pop star days — but with styling that leaned more Madonna circa 1986 than Miley circa 2009.

Miley’s Curly Blonde Pixie

On the cover, Cyrus’s butter blonde pixie — courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Shay Ashual — is paired with an ethereal set of bleached eyebrows. Shaggy layers frame her face, with tight curls stacked on top for height and volume. The overall effect is a full-fledged pop star hair helmet, complete with a smoky eye and Twiggy-style doe-eyed mascara.

What makes the look really work is the balance struck between severity and softness. Her curls are sculptural but touchable, and feel editorial yet still wearable. The final touches of her glam — a glossy nude lip and dewy skin — keep everything from tipping too costumey.

The 32-year-old singer has been known to make a hair switch-up (or two) over her career. This year, she’s favored a shag with baby bangs and brunette roots, so it’s been a while since the former Disney star has gone shorter with her cut — a move that tends to signify the beginning of bolder eras for her.

Case in point? Cyrus’s shaggy mullet, which she rocked during the rollout for her album Plastic Hearts in 2021, as well as her iconic Bangerz-era chop in 2012. But where the former is punky and flat-ironed and the latter is indefinitely stuck on Tumblr, this recent nod to ’80s glam feels just right. It’s voluminous, timeless, and perfectly edgy — not to mention, right on trend for fall.

Pixie Cuts Are Back

The 2025 pixie — an updated take on the ’90s-era cut — has been spotted everywhere recently, from the front rows of Paris Fashion Week to celebs like Keke Palmer and Emma Chamberlain. The chop is all about an effortlessly glamorous vibe, emphasizing texture and shape — think a longer fringe, shaggy layers, and softened edges.

Cyrus’ recent variation roots in its ’80s pop lineage, while pulling just enough of her own history to make it personal. The stare says it all: Miley’s in an era where she knows exactly who she is — and this time, she doesn’t need to take off the wig to prove it.