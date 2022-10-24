Here’s How To Get Tickets For Paramore’s UK & Ireland Tour

The wait is finally over. After five long years, Paramore has announced they’re touring the UK & Ireland to celebrate the release of their upcoming sixth album This Is Why. Kicking off in April, Hayley Williams and co. will be joined by beloved indie-rockers Bloc Party on the special leg of their tour, having previously pointed to the band as a huge influence on their new record.

“From day one, Bloc Party was the number one reference because there was such an urgency to their sound that was different to the fast punk or the pop punk, or the like, loud wall of sound emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s,” vocalist Williams said on her BBC Sounds Everything Is Emo podcast over the summer.

The tour takes place a couple of months after This Is Why’s release, on Feb. 10, 2023. Paramore will be donating a portion of the proceeds to Support + Feed, an organisation which works to combat food inequality around the world. They’re also teaming up with the eco non-profit REVERB for “a comprehensive tour sustainability programme,” and will be hosting an “eco-village” at each tour stop to educate punters about important environmental and social causes.

Fancy rocking out to Paramore hits, both old and new? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big sale.

Where is Paramore Touring?

The band will play the following dates in the UK, heading over to our shores from their previous date in Dublin, Ireland. Eagle-eyed fans will note there’s also a convenient gap surrounding their London date at The O2, and it wouldn’t be surprising if additional dates get added in here later on if demand is as high as expected.

13 April – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

15 April – International Arena, Cardiff, Wales

17 April – OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

18 April – AO Arena, Manchester

20 April – The O2, London

22 April – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

When Can I Buy Paramore Tickets?

The general sale for Paramore’s upcoming UK tour takes place on Friday Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. The band last toured over here following the release of 2017’s After Laughter, and bagging tickets for their long-awaited return is likely to require a fair bit of luck.

That said, you can increase your chances by keeping an eye on Paramore’s various pre-sales. UK-based fans can gain access to a special pre-sale for fans in a couple of ways, but the cut-off point is at 2pm on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Up until then, fans will be eligible for an access code in two ways: either signing up to the band’s official newsletter, or by ordering This Is Why from the band’s online store. The resulting fan pre-sale will take place at 10am, Wednesday Oct. 26, and the code is valid for up to four tickets.

Mobile networks O2 and Three will both be hosting their own pre-sales at the same time for customers, and the following day, on Thursday Oct. 27, there will be a Gigs in Scotland presale at 10 a.m. for the Glasgow date only.

Tickets will go on sale via Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster.