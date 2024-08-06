Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie Film 'The Simple Life' Reunion In A Hot Dog Costume

That’s hot — or rather, a hot dog. On Aug. 5, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie were spotted filming The Simple Life reunion project in Los Angeles, and just like in their 2004 series, it looks like the duo are being put to work again.

The BFFs showed up to a Sonic in Duarte, California, in full-on uniforms, tucking their baby blue Sonic T-shirts into aprons wrapped around their waist. Naturally, Hilton couldn’t help but add her own flair, carrying a handbag with her name on it and wearing rhinestone-studded heels.

But Richie went a step further by changing into a full-on hot dog costume. By the looks of her ensemble, she had to depend on Hilton and another employee to navigate the sidewalk, ensuring that the two were probably up to some fun hijinks.

Sara Jaye/WireImage/Getty Images

The Simple Life ran for five seasons from 2004 to 2008, and saw the duo temporarily move to remote areas of the U.S. to live with other families and work odd jobs. Back in May, Hilton and Richie announced on Instagram that a new Simple Life project was being made for Peacock.

In an interview with Bustle, Richie stayed tight-lipped about the project, only confirming that it would celebrate their show’s 20th anniversary. “It’s been 20 years since we worked together, and we wanted to find a way to celebrate that,” she said. “So we created something very special.” But in a separate interview on Good Morning America, Richie affirmed that it was not a full-on reboot.

Sara Jaye/WireImage/Getty Images

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Hilton and Richie won’t be traveling for the new series, but they’ll still be up to their old shenanigans again. “The show is going to play on nostalgia,” they said. “They aren't going to be leaving their families and going somewhere remote in the same way that they did on The Simple Life, but the show will have a reunion type of feel.”

However, no matter what happens on the new show, Hilton promised ET that it would be “iconic” regardless. “Nicole and I have been best friends since we were 2, so I can't wait to be back together for this,” she said. “It's gonna be so much fun.”