Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are celebrating 20 years of The Simple Life — and the reality TV duo have some surprises on the way.

On Nov. 29, Hilton stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and teased how she plans to mark two decades of the hit reality show.

“Nicole and I have been talking, and we have some surprises in store,” she told host Andy Cohen. “I can't believe it's going to be the 20-year anniversary. It's so crazy.”

Airing between 2003 and 2007, the fish-out-of-water series followed Hollywood socialites Hilton and Richie as they traded in a life of Hollywood glitz for small-town America.

The Simple Life ran for a total of five seasons, each of which had different themes, including road trips and internships.

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in The Simple Life. 20th Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock

Paris Celebrates 20 Years

Hilton also celebrated The Simple Life’s 20th anniversary on Dec. 3, sharing a gallery of throwback photos of herself and Richie on Instagram.

“Happy 20th anniversary to [the] show that started it all, The Simple Life!” Hilton wrote in a caption. “Filming this series with @NicoleRichie was one of the most special, hilarious, and iconic times in my life. I'm so lucky to have these amazing memories!”

“Love You Forever”

Meanwhile, Richie also marked two decades of the series, sharing a reel of some of her and Hilton’s Simple Life highlights.

“20 years ago, not only did we become television stars… we became songwriters,” Richie joked in a caption. “Happy Anniversary Sill @parishilton.”

Referencing her nickname for Richie on the show, Hilton later responded: “Love you forever Bill.”

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. 20th Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live in 2014, Richie praised her former Simple Life co-star, sharing that she has “a lot of respect” for Hilton.

“Paris is somebody that's been in my life since day one,” Richie said at the time. “An idea of a true friend is somebody that's going to be there for you through and through ... we are very good friends, and I love her and love her family.”