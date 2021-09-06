Nicole Richie has been in a period of reflection over the last year and a half, and it’s influencing her craft, creativity, and outlook.

“For everyone, it’s been a hard and complicated year, and as we are approaching fall, I’m feeling even from my own friends that people are a little scared of being down and inside,” Richie tells Bustle. “So, I wanted this collection to feel colorful, bright, and alive, but still have that feeling of fall behind it.”

For her new House of Harlow collection, which will be exclusively presented at the Revolve Gallery at New York Fashion Week, the 39-year-old designer wanted to get people “excited about getting dressed for fall.”

The collection features a mix of structured separates and free-flowing textures in colors like burgundy, mustard, and emerald green.

Some pieces give a nod to ‘90s menswear tailoring and outerwear, with Italian wool plaid double-faced jackets, herringbone coating, and charcoal melange suiting. Others channel the Bohemian aesthetic of the ‘70s with cheetah jacquard dresses and paisley prints.

“I live in LA, so I don’t know weather-wise when this is happening for me, but this three-piece suit, I am so excited about,” Richie says. “I cannot wait to wear it. I love the vest, the blazer, and the fit of the pants. It’s just my absolute favorite look.”

This season, House of Harlow is also reintroducing jewelry, a category the brand initially launched in 2008. Malachite and Tiger’s Eye are cornerstones of this latest iteration, as well as a pattern that’s inspired by one of Richie’s personal hobbies.

“One of the groups I’m the most excited about is the Honeycomb Collection because I love bees,” she says. “I have bees. I make my own honey. You’ll see there’s a honeycomb cigar ring, honeycomb hoop earrings, and proceeds from that are going back to the Los Angeles Beekeepers Association.”

Before her beekeeping days, Richie garnered buzz for her unapologetic fashion choices in the 2000s, that bygone era of low-rise jeans, graphic tees, and baguette bags. Ahead, she walks Bustle through the naughties trends that she’d still wear (and not wear) today.

Sequin Shrugs Chris Weeks/WireImage/Getty Images You couldn’t make it very far in the early aughts without coming across one of the sequin shrug, usually styled over a plain tee, as demonstrated by Richie. And she’d still wear one today. “I am down with a little sequin beaded jacket,” she says. “I do like those. Yeah, [it’s] just a little something. It’s not bad.”

Fedoras Chris Weeks/FilmMagic/Getty Images While Richie was a frequent fedora wearer back in the day, it’s not happening in the year 2021. “No, not unless you’re like my husband or someone that always wears them,” she says. “It’s a no.”

Chandelier Earrings Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Twenty years ago, it was all about giant earrings. The more ornate and dangly they were, the better. It’s a bold accessory choice that Richie still has an affinity for. “I’m not mad at a chandelier earring,” she says. “I love big statement earrings.”

Denim Miniskirts Donato Sardella/WireImage/Getty Images Whether dressed down with Ugg boots or dressed up with kitten heels, denim skirts were once ubiquitous. How can you update this look for the 2020s? “With just a white T-shirt and sneakers, maybe?” says Richie.

Tube Tops Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tube tops are poised to make a comeback, and not everyone is happy about it. As for Richie, she knows firmly where she stands. “No,” she says. “I guess if you’re young and cute. But no.”