Paris Hilton Is Reportedly Expecting Her First Child With Fiancé Carter Reum

From her revealing documentary to her Cooking With Paris Netflix series, February engagement news, and vocal support of the #FreeBritney movement, it’s been a busy year for Paris Hilton — and now, the reality star and entrepreneur has even more on her plate. According to Page Six, Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum are expecting their first child together.

Page Six “exclusively learned” the news, though it still goes unconfirmed by the couple (the site reports that Hilton’s rep declined to comment, while Reum’s rep has not yet responded). Though Hilton has been active on Instagram, she hasn’t acknowledged the pregnancy news just yet. Most recently, her story features snippets of wedding planning, her new cooking show, and a corner of her home strewn with toys — not baby toys, but a stuffed car plated “2 HAUTE” for her dog, Harajuku.

Hilton also shared clips from her recent This is Paris podcast episode with Meghan Trainor, in which the “All About That Bass” singer opened up about pregnancy and being a new mom. “You’re a warrior,” Hilton said, as Trainor detailed her experience with gestational diabetes.

The couple shared first their engagement news in February, and Hilton detailed how it all went down on Instagram. “As we walked along to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee,” she wrote. “I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

Reum is a venture capitalist and partner at M13, whose portfolio includes Lyft, Snapchat, FabFitFun, and a host of familiar companies. Upon their engagement, Reum praised his wife-to-be to People — and revealed that parenthood was always in the cards for the couple. “She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity, and her voice in making the world a better place,” Reum said, “and she will do the same as a future mother and wife.”

Hilton herself has also spoken about her plans to be a mom someday. “I never had let anyone fully in until now, and I am just so excited for that next step and to get married and have babies and just finally be as happy as I always wished,” she told Entertainment Tonight in September, adding that “I'm always gonna be a boss babe but I'm also gonna be a grownup and I'll be a mom and wife.”

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

In her role as mom, Hilton won’t just be welcoming her new baby into a home of furry friends — the star is known for her host of canine companions, as featured on the verified Hilton Pets Instagram — but will also be introducing a cousin to her siblings’ children. Her sister, Nicky, has two daughters, Lily-Grace and Teddy, while her brother Barron has a daughter named Milou. In an April Instagram post, Barron wrote about memories of visiting Maui with his siblings as a child — and if the tradition continues into the next generation, you might see a new youngest member of the Hilton family tagging along for the fun in the not-too-distant future.