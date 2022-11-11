In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, Paris Hilton talks to Bustle about her new fragrance, beauty gadgets, and the wellness treatment she does with her husband.

Paris Hilton’s 20.9M followers rarely see her not looking dolled up and polished — like a real-life Barbie. But the entrepreneur is more into skin health and beauty tech than makeup. In fact, she and her husband have an actual wellness center (called the Sliving Spa, naturally) in their home, filled with hospital-grade machines — dream devices you’d see at any 5-star wellness center. Among them, you’ll find high-tech appliances for facials and even a cryotherapy machine she uses with her husband for at-home spa dates.

However, Hilton’s love of skin care began way before she ever became the reality TV-star-turned-fashion-and-beauty-mogul that she is today. “I’ve been obsessed with skin care ever since I was 8 years old,” she tells Bustle over Zoom. “My mom taught me about all the different serums and eye creams, so ever since I was a little girl, I’ve had a skin care routine.”

And her routine isn’t for the faint of heart: It’s got “a lot” of steps and a range of specialized beauty gadgets. “I love Foreos and the Dr. Dennis Gross FaceWare Pro and the Luminance lights and all of the little gadgets,” Hilton continues. Facials, too: “I get facials all the time. I love oxygen facials, Hydrafacials, and facials where they use the Neurotris machine which is an EMS [electromagnetic stimulation] device,” she says, gushing.

Hilton has publicly said that she’s never gotten Botox or filler — which is why the star’s super high-tech regimen doesn’t exactly come as a surprise. “I’m all about being all-natural, and I feel that when you use lights and electricity, it’s amazing what the results are,” she says.

Hilton has had her own fragrance line since 2004, so of course, she’s also a perfume stan. Her latest scent, Love Rush (the 29th in her collection), is particularly meaningful. It launches on Nov. 11, her first wedding anniversary, and is meant to encompass all her emotions from the special day (hence why the ivory bottle is shaped like Hilton’s Oscar de la Renta wedding dress). “It’s a beautiful floral fragrance and it brings back so many memories every time I wear it,” she said. Her regimen doesn’t stop there, though. Ahead, Hilton shares the rest of her go-to beauty essentials, including the skin care tool she swears by.

Her Special Perfume Love Rush Paris Hilton Fragrances $75 See On Paris Hilton Fragrances “I met with the perfumer [for this] directly and told him everything that I wanted with this fragrance — the smell, all the ingredients... I was very hands-on in the process,” says Hilton. “It has notes of Italian bergamot, white apricot nectar, lush gardenia, sandalwood, and vanilla orchid. Designing the bottle was really fun too — it’s a beautiful white bottle and has a gorgeous white cap, that's an ode to my Rush collection, with the dress attached to the bodice. I’m just so happy to have this fragrance.”

Her MVP Hair Treatment Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Hair Mask Sephora $30 See On Sephora “I love to sleep in the Olaplex deep conditioning mask. If I’m not getting a blowout and I’m not working, I like to put my hair into two cute little space buns, because it’s so easy and just makes me look like a little raver and I love it.”

Her Go-To Skin De-Puffer FOREO IRIS™ Illuminating Eye Massager Sephora $149 See On Sephora “I love the Foreo under-eye massagers. Those are really amazing, especially when you’re traveling a lot. If you feel like you have puffy eyes, I would definitely recommend this.”

Her Fave Under-Eye Mask ToGoSpa Pomegranate Anti-Aging Collagen Gel Pads Amazon $20.56 See On Amazon “When I’m traveling, I bring all of my skin care on the plane with me and I’ll do it throughout the plane ride. I bring different face masks and eye patches, which I’ll replace every half hour to make sure my face stays moisturized and relaxed,” says Hilton. “I love ToGoSpa’s under-eye patches — the green tea ones are really amazing and I swear by the pomegranate ones. I just came back from India and Dubai and I wore 10 of them in one day on the plane.”

Her Lip Essential Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer Sephora $20 See On Sephora “I think my signature makeup look is a business boss babe vibe. So it’s a simple bat-wing eyeliner, some lashes, then just some bronzer and a lip gloss. I love Fenty’s glosses — I forgot the name of the shade but the pink one is such a pretty color.”

Her Facial Tool Pure Lift Face Face Gym $520 See On Face Gym “Face Gym’s Pure Lift is so good — your face twitches when you do it, but that means it’s actually working. That one and the NuFace are some of the best devices I think you can get as a portable consumer product.”

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.