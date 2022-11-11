We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, Paris Hilton talks to Bustle about her new fragrance, beauty gadgets, and the wellness treatment she does with her husband.
Paris Hilton’s 20.9M followers rarely see her not looking dolled up and polished — like a real-life Barbie. But the entrepreneur is more into skin health and beauty tech than makeup. In fact, she and her husband have an actual wellness center (called the Sliving Spa, naturally) in their home, filled with hospital-grade machines — dream devices you’d see at any 5-star wellness center. Among them, you’ll find high-tech appliances for facials and even a cryotherapy machine she uses with her husband for at-home spa dates.
However, Hilton’s love of skin care began way before she ever became the reality TV-star-turned-fashion-and-beauty-mogul that she is today. “I’ve been obsessed with skin care ever since I was 8 years old,” she tells Bustle over Zoom. “My mom taught me about all the different serums and eye creams, so ever since I was a little girl, I’ve had a skin care routine.”
And her routine isn’t for the faint of heart: It’s got “a lot” of steps and a range of specialized beauty gadgets. “I love Foreos and the Dr. Dennis Gross FaceWare Pro and the Luminance lights and all of the little gadgets,” Hilton continues. Facials, too: “I get facials all the time. I love oxygen facials, Hydrafacials, and facials where they use the Neurotris machine which is an EMS [electromagnetic stimulation] device,” she says, gushing.
Hilton has publicly said that she’s never gotten Botox or filler — which is why the star’s super high-tech regimen doesn’t exactly come as a surprise. “I’m all about being all-natural, and I feel that when you use lights and electricity, it’s amazing what the results are,” she says.
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.