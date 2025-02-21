Lady Gaga was born to dance, and thanks to Parris Goebel, she’s dancing better than ever. The singer teamed up with the acclaimed choreographer for her new single “Abracadabra,” which may be her most viral music video since 2009’s “Bad Romance.” The video has stayed in YouTube’s Top 10 since it debuted, and helped “Abracadabra” land Gaga’s biggest Spotify debut for a solo track.

Goebel, 33, has steadily built an A-list Rolodex after dropping out of school at 15 and posting her dance videos on YouTube. The New Zealand native was discovered by Jennifer Lopez in the 2010s, who helped her get a visa and move to Los Angeles. Since then, the Emmy-winning choreographer has collaborated with the likes of Rihanna and Beyoncé, and choreographed J.Lo and Shakira’s 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance.

“Abracadabra,” which Goebel also co-directs, is her most high-profile creative project yet. In the video, Gaga competes against herself in a dance battle, symbolically confronting her fame and her fears of returning to pop — the inspiration for her new album, Mayhem.

“When we’re in the room together and I’m throwing ideas out, it’s never a no,” Goebel says. “It was such an honor because it meant [Gaga] really trusted me, not just with the choreography but with how it was shot and the POV of the audience.”

In addition to the music video, which premiered during the 2025 Grammys thanks to Mastercard, Gaga and Goebel are also teaming up to give fans who master the “Abracadabra” choreo on TikTok an exciting opportunity: Winners will head to Los Angeles to dance with Gaga at a “Club Mayhem” party and be part of a “fan version” of the “Abracadabra” video.

Mastercard

“Sometimes you create these challenges, and people jump on board and create their own versions, but they never get the opportunity to be in the room with you,” Goebel says. “To give them the opportunity to be on set and dance with us is a dream come true.”

“Abracadabra” is one of many projects she, Gaga, and Mastercard have planned for Mayhem — catch Gaga on Saturday Night Live on March 8 and headlining Coachella in April. “I don't think anyone's ready. I’ll just say that much,” Goebel teases.

Below, she opens up about meeting Gaga, conceptualizing “Abracadabra,” and why she’s never felt more appreciated in her career.

Take me through your typical creative process.

It’s always really different, but it starts with the music. The music drives everything: the storytelling, energy, and characters that I build in my head. Gaga played me her album a long time ago, and I was so excited to bring these songs to life. When I knew “Abracadabra” was one of the singles, I was like, “Oh, we can go crazy on this.”

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Library/Getty Images

What feelings or movement did the song inspire when you heard it?

Something that felt nostalgic was really important. There’s a lot of aggression in the song, but her music always takes you somewhere else. When we started creating the world, I felt like we could be regal at times, and then we could also be quirky and animated. That section with the “Mayhem” in red, and the girls in the black dresses, it gives Tim Burton. I love theater and things being dramatic and over the top, and Gaga lives for that.

In your eyes, what is the story of the “Abracadabra” video?

There’s definitely a sense of fighting for your spot. You can see a battle between two sides within Gaga. Throughout the project, we see different characters [represent] who she was and is now as an artist and how all those characters coexist. She fights the fame sometimes.

She’s just untouchable as an artist. She’s the queen of pop, and the way she’s done her videos is like no one else. I think this video is proving to people she’s still here, stronger than ever. She’s bringing pop back to life.

YouTube / Lady Gaga

Did you look to her past videos or outfits when conceptualizing this video?

I actually didn’t. I’m a fan of Gaga, but when I work with people, I tend not to look back or study what they’ve done. It subconsciously puts something in my head where I revert to what they’ve done. If I’m joining someone in their artistic journey, it’s up to me to bring something fresh.

What was the rehearsal process like?

It was a dream. We brought in dancers from all generations, some of whom I looked up to when I was younger, and also dancers I’ve worked with for years, who are legends. Everyone in the room was so grateful to be there, even Gaga. She wanted everyone to feel comfortable and cared for. It was probably the most beautiful project I’ve ever worked on.

What has it felt like to see her championing and sharing your work on social media?

I’ve never felt so appreciated in my career, honestly. At the end of the day, we’re putting in so many hours. My body’s in pain from creating all that movement. So you want to feel like whoever you’re working with appreciates and sees you, and Gaga’s the epitome of that. She’ll text me every day how grateful she is. I feel so lucky to get to know her on a personal level, and if you knew her more personally, you would love her even more.

People always say, “Don't meet your heroes,” but—

Oh, you have to meet your hero, because she’s great.

This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.