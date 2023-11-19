Why The Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Romance Hype Doesn’t Worry Patrick Mahomes

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly publicized romance hasn’t thrown the Kansas City Chiefs off their game, according to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I’ve been lucky enough to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is,” the two-time Super Bowl MVP told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington in a teaser for an interview slated to air on Nov. 19. “I think you can understand why it’s not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day.”

Mahomes added that all the “Traylor” buzz doesn’t feel “any different” than the hype around the NFL team’s two recent Super Bowl wins. “People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis [thing] and they make it a huge deal because it is a huge deal,” he added. “I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fan bases than it does to the guys who are actually in the building.”

Off-The-Field Fun

Calling Kelce his “brother,” on and off the football field, Mahomes reiterated that his teammate’s focus remains on winning another Super Bowl, rather than his skyrocketing celebrity status. “He doesn’t try to be this Travis Kelce Saturday Night Live guy; he just wants to be the guy who comes to play football every single day,” Mahomes added.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Once the season ends, the Chiefs’ QB might even be open to a double date — or taking in Swift’s Eras Tour overseas. He joked, “We’ll see when we get to the off-season, maybe I’m traveling to Europe to go to a concert or something.”

After all, Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, has already infiltrated Swift’s famous friendship squad. In addition to watching several Kansas City games together — they even have a secret handshake — Swift and Brittany had a star-studded, early November night out in New York City that also included Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne, among others.

David Eulitt/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Mahomes previously addressed Swift and Kelce’s relationship during a September press conference, albeit briefly. “Yeah, I met her. She’s really cool, good people,” he said at the time. “I’m going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving.”

Meet The Parents

Since then, Swift and Kelce have officially entered their PDA era, including lyric changes and a cinematic post-concert kiss. Their parents are even reportedly planning to meet when the Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 20’s Monday Night Football showdown, per Entertainment Tonight. (Swift has a rescheduled concert in Brazil that night.)

Given all the attention the couple has received thus far, it’s a safe bet that the NFL’s cameras will be ready to capture every moment they can squeeze in between football plays.