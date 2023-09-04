More than a decade after the original Gossip Girl wrapped up for good, Penn Badgley and Taylor Momsen have teased a Humphrey family reunion. On Sep. 2, the former co-stars, who played on-screen siblings Dan and Jenny Humphrey throughout the show’s six season run, announced that they will be teaming up for an episode of Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast — and fans are here for it.

Along with an Instagram gallery of the pair, Badgley and Momsen shared that the “reunion worth waiting for” will be available to stream as of Wednesday, Sept. 6. Gossip Girl fans were quick to voice their excitement over the podcast collab, with one user declaring it “the reunion of the decade.”

“SCREAMING, CRYING, THROWING UP!! I’ve been dying for this since Podcrushed came out! And now it’s happening. Yes yes yes!!! Can’t wait,” one fan also enthused on Instagram, while another user joked: “respectfully, I am not ok!”

As mentioned, Badgley and Momsen starred together in the hit CW series which ran between 2007 and 2012. However, the former played the role of Dan Humphrey in all six seasons, while Momsen appeared as little sister Jenny for just three seasons.

Momsen isn’t the first of Badgley’s former Gossip Girl co-stars to stop by the Podcrushed podcast, as Leighton Meester (aka Blair Waldorf) and Chace Crawford (aka Nate Archibald) have both previously appeared on the audio series that is co-hosted by Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari.

As fans might recall, Momsen revived the character of Jenny Humphrey earlier this year in an Instagram snap taken on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art — a regular fixture on the hit teen drama. “This picture feels familiar,” the actor wrote in an accompanying caption to her 1.8 million followers, who were very much here for the Gossip Girl nostalgia.