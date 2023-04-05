Whether it’s viral wardrobe errors, subtle TV references, or cast reunions, Gossip Girl fans love a good throwback. Now, one of the show’s lead stars has revived their Gossip Girl character in the best way, proving The CW drama’s lasting impact can be felt far beyond its early 2010s peak. On April 2, Taylor Momsen (aka Jenny Humphrey), uploaded an Instagram snap from the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the likes of Blair, Serena, and Chuck would hang out in between classes at Constance Billard-St Jude’s. “This picture feels familiar,” the actor wrote in an accompanying caption to her 1.8 million followers, who were very much here for some Gossip Girl nostalgia.

“Spotted on the steps of the Met, Taylor is claiming the title of Queen B. XOXO,” one fan wrote under Momsen’s post, referencing Kristen Bell’s legendary Gossip Girl narration. “She’s an icon and she’s a legend,” another gushed.

Meanwhile, Momsen’s former co-star Kelly Rutherford, who played Lily van der Woodsen in the hit teen drama, also showed the actor some love, leaving three heart emojis under the throwback post.

This isn’t the first time the actor-turned-singer has reflected on her Gossip Girl days in recent months. Speaking to Metro in late 2022, Momsen said she never fully realised the “cultural impact” of the show while it was on the air. “It was a great experience and an honour to be a part of,” she added at the time.

As for reviving Jenny Humphrey on the small screen, the Grinch star also made clear that her “chapter with Jenny is done,” adding: “As far as my character and acting, I put that to bed a good 10 years ago at this point, and it is rock and roll all the time.”