In a turn of events that will delight Dan Humphrey fans everywhere, actor Penn Badgley has thrown himself headlong into the world of TikTok, and is already causing a sensation by taking part in various dance challenges. Wasting no time at all, Badgley’s first post was a lip-synced video soundtracked by Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” and featuring some Academy Award-worthy acting. When one user commented that they were “screaming crying throwing up” he replied with a clip of himself pretending to throw up into a bowl.

It’s his latest work, however, which has sent the internet into a frenzy. After influencer Elyse Myers – who first went viral last year after posting about having to pay for 100 tacos on a terrible date – performed a dance on the platform to Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look,” and Badgely promptly learned the routine and joined in. “What is happening? Am I in a parallel universe?!” commented one TikTok-er. “Am I dreaming? Can I stay here forever?”

It’s another surprising move from the actor, who is best known for playing Gossip Girl’s Lonely Boy and You villain Joe Goldberg. “I’m pleading with people to believe that I’m like them,” he previously told The Guardian, speaking about his decision to start his own show, Podcrushed. On the podcast, the actor reads stories from listeners detailing their most embarrassing memories from school, and Badgley and his co-hosts also reflect on their own cringey moments. “I’m using this time of life as a door into culture and identity and self worth,” he said.

Well, we’re absolutely here for the actor’s pivot to TikTok’er, and by the looks of it, so is the internet…