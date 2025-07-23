Pete Davidson Is “So Excited” To Become A Dad With Elsie Hewitt

Though Pete Davidson gained a reputation for dating some of the most famous women in Hollywood, he had one goal all along: to become a dad. It’s finally happening with his girlfriend, model and actor Elsie Hewitt, who announced her pregnancy on July 16. Days later, the comedian confirmed he’s absolutely thrilled.

A Dream Come True

As Davidson attended the premiere of his film The Home, on July 22, he opened up about becoming a dad to Entertainment Tonight. “Honestly, I couldn’t be more excited,” he said. “As you know, it’s been my dream forever, since I was a little kid. The baby’s mother is one of my favorite people to ever exist, ever. She’s going to be a great mom, and I’m just stoked.”

The comedian also had a poignant answer when asked what kind of parent he’d like to be. “I hope to be the dad that I hope that I would have,” he said, alluding to the loss of his father, Scott, a New York City firefighter who died in service on Sept. 11, 2001.

Davidson appeared on The Tonight Show hours later, and he joked, “I did it!” when host Jimmy Fallon congratulated him. He then reiterated how much he’s wanted to have a child, saying, “For anybody that knows me, it’s my dream to be a dad, so I’m so excited, Elsie’s excited.”

Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

He noted that he’s looking forward to seeing her “be a mom,” and then added, “It’s the best. Everything else doesn’t really matter anymore.”

A Long Journey

Hewitt shared their big announcement by posting early snippets of her pregnancy on Instagram, including footage from an ultrasound appointment. In her caption, she quipped, “welp now everyone knows we had sex.”

While their relationship itself has been a whirlwind (they went public as a couple in March), Davidson was candid about his desire to be a father years before. In a 2020 interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Davidson copped to wishing he’d find his “Princess Charming,” then added, “I just want to have a kid. That’s it. I just want a kid. That’s all. I think that’d be awesome. It would keep me around, you know, keep my head up.”

He again referred to his childhood without his dad, saying, “I want to be there for something that… or do something that I didn’t have growing up. That’s, like, my biggest thing.”

At the time, he was getting impatient. “Hey, man, anyone can have it. Anyone could have my child,” he said. However, he clarified that he wanted “to be in love and stuff.” He added, “I’m at the point where I’m like, Maybe I should adopt or something. Me and my mom or something, just adopt. … I think everybody’s afraid of the Davidson seed.”

With Hewitt, however, he described finding something special. Davidson recalled their first meeting while speaking to E! at the Home premiere on July 22, revealing they were introduced by mutual friends.

“We weren’t really looking for anything and we immediately were just like, ‘Oh, wow,’” he said.