Peter Weber Clapped Back At Kelley Flanagan By Calling Her “Calculated” & “Disingenuous”

Last week, The Bachelor’s Kelley Flanagan didn’t hold back (like, at all) while talking about her December 2020 split from Peter Weber on the Chicks in the Office podcast. And now, the former Bachelor has clapped back at the 29-year-old lawyer, calling the Season 24 contestant “calculated” and “disingenuous” on the May 26 episode of the Bachelors in the City podcast.

The latest drama started when Kelley revealed some unknown details about the former couple’s ugly breakup. “I felt like I was putting in a lot of effort to make things work, and I don’t necessarily think it was being reciprocated,” she said. “It was a fast one, I think I told him I wasn’t coming out for Christmas.” And even though she asked him to wait, the pilot announced their split shortly after. “I asked him not to do it on New Year’s,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Can you just give me a couple days to tell people?’”

According to Flanagan, their relationship “ended really badly” when she “found some news out” that was unsettling. “I essentially went off on him,” she explained, adding that she told him to “get the hell out of my life.” “I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend’s houses and hanging out with her,” she said. But after hearing his ex’s comments, the reality star said that Flanagan’s statements were merely a “push for a headline.”

“Kelley is so much more than just a girl from the Bachelor, a girl that I was in a relationship with,” Weber said on Wednesday’s podcast. “I wish that she would kind of just, like, leave this be.” He also said that the breakup was “very hard” for both of them and that his relationship with Flanagan was really special. “Kelley was the best relationship that I have ever had in my life,” he said. “And [I] could not be more grateful for that 10 months that we did have together.”

Despite his relationship with Flanagan being the best he’s ever had, Weber reiterated that he has “100 percent moved on” and that there’s no chance of them getting back together. “I know that we aren’t right for each other,” he revealed. “I’ve accepted that. I’m so thankful for our time together, but I know that Kelley and I aren’t meant to be together, and that’s okay.”

If there’s one thing the exes can agree on, it’s probably that they’re incompatible. “He loves Pokémon cards and he loves playing video games and he loves going out and partying,” Kelley said during her podcast appearance late last week. “There was a while where I was trying to convince myself that that’s what I liked and I was like, “All right, Kelley, let’s be honest with yourself. Does that add up for you?’”

This new round of back-and-forth between the former couple came less than a month after Flanagan seemingly threw shade at Weber for hanging out with actor Victoria Justice. According to Cosmo, when a fan account reposted Weber’s photos, Flanagan reportedly dropped into the comments with a cryptic message. “A good family friend of mine...nice,” she wrote. Some Bachelor fans thought she was shading Weber for hanging out with her friend. However, others pointed out that Weber and the former Nickelodeon actor have been friends for years.

Flanagan’s shady comment came on the heels of an interview that Weber did with E! News a month prior, in which he revealed that the two were no longer on speaking terms. “Obviously, I wish her well and everything,” the ex-Bachelor said. “I just want her to be happy, more than anything, but ... we’re not in contact anymore. But definitely, I'm always rooting for her and want her to find her happiness.”