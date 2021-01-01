Not two weeks after announcing their joint move to New York City, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan have broken up. The former Bachelor announced the news in a New Year's Eve Instagram post that reflected on their time as a couple. "Love is a funny thing," he captioned the photo of himself and Flanagan watching the sunset. "It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways."

He continued, explaining that while their relationship had "countless beautiful memories," it "simply didn't work out in the end." Regardless, the pilot added that he will "always have a special love for" Flanagan and wished her the best. "These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together," he wrote. "Thank you Kelley."

At the time of publication, Flanagan has yet to publicly comment on the split, but Weber's mom Barb has — in the comments of his Instagram post. "Love can be fickle and it is not for the timid. Those who have experienced it know this all too well. But it is better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all," she wrote. "Our hearts ache for you two. Kelley will always have a piece of our hearts and we wish her only the best. Mom and Dad."

The stress of their recent relocation to NYC reportedly led Weber to end things, per E! News. "Peter ultimately was the one who ended it with Kelley, but she 100% agreed that they needed time apart," a source told the outlet. "They had been fighting a lot, and the move was very stressful and put a lot of pressure on them." The source added that they spent the holidays apart — which explains their lack of Christmas photos and Flanagan's absence from Weber's mom Barb's birthday party — and Weber is already back with his family in Los Angeles.

Flanagan, a lawyer from Chicago, took fifth place during Weber's Bachelor journey (Season 24) and they rekindled a romance after his breakups with winner Hannah Ann Sluss and runner-up Madison Prewett. Flanagan was the only contestant to meet Weber prior to taping, where they felt an instant spark. At the time, their meeting and reconnection felt meant to be, but it looks like fate may've had other plans.