It’s safe to say that Mar. 25 can’t come any sooner for Bridgerton fans, and the series creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen and Phoebe Dynevor are equally as excited for the drama to return. Taking to Instagram on Jan. 31, Dynevor reposted the cutest throwback of filming the final ball, which just so happened to take place two years ago today.

“Chills then and chills now,” Van Dusen wrote, adding that he was in the process of editing the final ball of season two. “Can’t wait for you to see this next one we cooked up,” he concluded. With it being the final ball of season one, Phoebe Dynevor takes centre stage in these throwback photos – which also includes a snippet of the behind-the-scenes action of that dance. It’s as magical as it was on-screen, even behind the camera.

Dynevor also shared the magic on her Instagram story, accompanied by a flurry of heart emojis. “I remember shooting the last scene in episode one where Regé and I have our first dance together,” the actor recalled on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, adding “I remember thinking, wow, this feels kind of special.”

Whilst Regé-Jean Page’s Simon won’t be making a return in Bridgerton season two, Dynevor’s Daphne will be playing a major role in finding a wife for her brother Simon, played by Jonathan Bailey. “We’re very much passing the baton to the lovely Johnny,” Dynevor told Variety. “Obviously it’s sad to see [Page] go but I’m looking forward to being reunited with my family.”