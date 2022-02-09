Celebrity
The 2022 BRIT Awards will go down in history as The Adele Show, as she won three awards, performed, and sparked engagement rumors.
On Feb. 1, Adele announced on social media that she would perform at the 2022 BRIT Awards on Feb. 8, ending her post with a shoutout to her boyfriend Rich Paul and seemingly denying rumors of drama between them.
While he didn’t walk the red carpet with her, Adele sparked rumors that she was engaged to Paul by sporting a diamond ring as part of her gorgeous red carpet look.