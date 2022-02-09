Celebrity

20 Photos Of Adele’s Rumored Engagement Ring & Facial Expressions At The BRITs

The 2022 BRIT Awards will go down in history as The Adele Show, as she won three awards, performed, and sparked engagement rumors.

Adele at the 2022 BRITs
Kate Green/Getty Images
By Jake Viswanath

The BRITs/Mastercard

On Feb. 1, Adele announced on social media that she would perform at the 2022 BRIT Awards on Feb. 8, ending her post with a shoutout to her boyfriend Rich Paul and seemingly denying rumors of drama between them.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While he didn’t walk the red carpet with her, Adele sparked rumors that she was engaged to Paul by sporting a diamond ring as part of her gorgeous red carpet look.

Tap